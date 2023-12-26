"NBA Finals preview": Skip Bayless considers LeBron James and Co. West favorites despite damning loss to Celtics

LeBron James and the LA Lakers dropped their sixth game in eight tries on Monday, falling 126-115 to the Boston Celtics in their Christmas matchup. However, despite their recent struggles, Fox Sports 1’s Skip Bayless still considers the Lakers Western Conference favorites.

James finished with just 16 points on 35.7% shooting in Monday’s loss, tying his season low for points in a game. After the contest, Bayless, who is an infamous James critic, defended the four-time MVP.

Bayless attributed James’ offensive struggles to Boston’s impressive defense, highlighted by star guard Jrue Holiday. He added that LA’s disappointing performance didn’t hinder his belief that the Lakers and Celtics will meet in the 2024 NBA Finals.

“Celts D (especially Jrue Holiday) just too tough for LeBron this time: 5-for-14, only 16 points. But this should be an NBA Finals preview,” Bayless tweeted.

Following the loss, the Lakers (16-15) are sitting just outside of the West playoff picture (ninth). However, they are still in play-in position. They are also just two-and-a-half games behind the fourth-seeded Sacramento Kings (17-11). So, with 51 games remaining, they have plenty of time to turn things around.

Nonetheless, there is a considerable gap between LA and the West’s top two seeds, the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) and the defending champion Denver Nuggets (22-10). Both teams appear poised to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

So, most would probably agree that Bayless proclaiming the Lakers West favorites over the Wolves and Nuggets is a very bold proclamation.

LeBron James on Lakers’ struggles

LA struggled defensively on Monday, allowing every Boston starter to record at least 18 points. Meanwhile, the Lakers only had one player do so, star big man Anthony Davis. He finished with a game-high 40 points, 13 rebounds and four assists on 57.7% shooting. However, it wasn’t enough to compensate for his lack of help.

After the loss, LeBron James touched on LA’s recent rough patch. According to the superstar forward, the Lakers have had difficulties matching up against elite teams due to their lack of health. However, he added that they are continually looking for ways to improve.

“I don’t think we’re healthy right now. I don’t think we’re where we want to be to compete versus the top teams until we continue to get better and better, continue to work out habits,” James said. “For us, we’re still trying to figure our situation out as far as how we want to continue to attack each game, but we’ll get better.”

LA’s (16-15) next chance to get back on track will come when it hosts the lowly Charlotte Hornets (7-20) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Boston (23-6) will look to win its fourth straight game when it hosts the league-worst Detroit Pistons (2-27) on Thursday.

