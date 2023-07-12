NBA flopping rule: Breaking down the league's latest clampdown of on-court theatrics

The NBA is continuing its crackdown on antics some players have used to get an advantage over their opponents. A few seasons ago, they changed the rules on foul-baiting or unnatural basketball acts.

In the next season, a potentially game-changing rule will be put out on a trial basis. Shams Charania has the report:

“Just in: The NBA Board of Governors has approved two new gameplay changes for the 2023-24 season, per sources:

"In-game penalty for flops resulting in technical foul free throw

"A second coach’s challenge is awarded if the first challenge is successful”

The new flopping rule introduced will result in a free throw for the opposing team. Players who commit more than two technical fouls due to flopping will not be ejected as they don’t count as unsportsmanlike fouls.

The league introduced the rule as a way to make the game even more competitive and exciting. Fans and basketball analysts have been urging officials to do something about the often ridiculous flopping by players.

While it is on a trial basis, this season, it will become permanent during the 2024-25 campaign.

The coach’s challenge, on the other hand, has been a game-changer for teams. Some games have been decided by timely challenges in some of the most crucial matchups in recent history.

Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season.



More on.nba.com/3XUOxV1 The NBA Board of Governors today approved an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge.Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season.More The NBA Board of Governors today approved an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge.Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season.More ➡️ on.nba.com/3XUOxV1 https://t.co/1sh3XksVE2

Adding a second challenge following a successful first attempt will be even bigger. Previously, coaches kept their challenge until the last few seconds, hoping it would be for the biggest and most crucial call.

With the new ruling, coaches who feel confident about turning a decision in their favor will no longer hesitate to do so.

The league is hoping that the new rules will ultimately make the game even better for fans and even for the players and coaches.

What was the old NBA anti-flopping rule?

The NBA implemented an anti-flopping rule starting the 2012-13 season. The biggest difference between the new and the old one is the previous rule does not allow the referees to determine the flopping.

A video replay of a specific play made by league officials will determine if it’s a flop or not. The referees, unlike in the new rule, can’t call a technical foul and award a free throw to the opposing team.

The NBA will warn first-time offenders before handing a monetary penalty. Here is the list of fines for repeated flopping:

Violation 2: $5,000 fine

Violation 3: $10,000 fine

Violation 4: $15,000 fine

Violation 5: $30,000 fine

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Brandon Ingram said if he could change one thing about the NBA, he would raise the fine on flopping. Brandon Ingram said if he could change one thing about the NBA, he would raise the fine on flopping. https://t.co/TY1KyPHlKB

The NBA will determine further punishment for a sixth violation. It could be an increase in fines and/or suspension.

