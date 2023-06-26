NBA Free Agency 2023: Jazz trade away Rudy Gay in exchange for John Collins and draft picks 

The Utah Jazz got forward John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks unexpectedly while NBA free agency was going on. They gave Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick to get it. In an exclusive report, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski unveiled the news on Monday.

The trade provides the Jazz with an intriguing addition to their roster. Collins, standing at 6-foot-10, brings youth and athleticism to the team. This acquisition is particularly interesting considering the recent selection of power forward Taylor Hendricks with the ninth overall pick of the NBA draft.

Utah's acquisition of Collins not only bolsters their frontcourt depth but also allows them to gradually ease Hendricks into the rotation. Also, making this move assists in dealing with the possibility that Kelly Olynyk may leave. He might join a different team next season.

Moreover, this transaction signifies a shift in Jazz's strategy. It suggests that they are focused on building a competitive roster and moving away from a previous inclination towards tanking. By making this move, Utah is demonstrating its commitment to contending in the upcoming seasons.

The Jazz and the Hawks may be impacted by this trade during NBA free agency, and it will be interesting to observe. The addition of John Collins could elevate the Jazz's chances of success, while the Hawks gain roster flexibility and financial freedom for future moves.

John Collins Bolsters Utah Jazz with Youth, Athleticism, and Scoring ability

The Utah Jazz have made a significant move in their quest for success by acquiring forward John Collins. The 25-year-old brings youth, athleticism, and scoring ability to the team, bolstering their frontcourt alongside players like Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.

The Atlanta Hawks picked Collins as the 19th player in 2017 and he quickly became an important player for the team. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 364 regular-season games, with a remarkable 55% shooting accuracy.

Although his production has dipped in recent years, Collins remains a promising talent.

The Jazz hope to rely on his potential since he still has two years left on his contract, and they paid over $51 million for it. The team hopes that he will greatly help them succeed.

