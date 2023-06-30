NBA Free Agency 2023: Top 5 free agents Knicks could sign this summer

With about $24 million to spend in free agnecy, the New York Knicks are in a position to upgrade their roster. With just a few hours until players can start signing deals, here are some possible targets for them.

5 potential free agent targets for New York Knicks in 2023:

1) Fred Van Vleet

It would likely have to come in the form of a sign-and-trade, but Fred VanVleet is certainly someone that could be on the Knicks' radar this summer. His experience and championship pedigree would certainly be beneficial for a team looking to take the next towards contending.

VanVleet is an All-Star caliber player that can fit on just about any team. The only concern for New York would be having an extremely small backcourt with him and Jalen Brunson.

2) Caris LeVert

If New York is looking to add more scoring, than Caris LeVert could be of interest to them. He is a bigger guard that could play next to Brunson, or come off the bench as a sixth man. LeVert played in 74 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season and averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

3) Dillon Brooks

Despite everything that happened with him this season, Dillon Brooks can still be a valuable player for most team. One of them being the Knicks.

Brooks' hard-nosed, in-your-face attitude would be adored in a town like New York. Plus, Tom Thibodeau has a thing for defensive minded players. At the right price, Brooks makes sense as a three-and-D wing player.

4) Seth Curry

He didn't get much playing time with the Brooklyn Nets, but Seth Curry is still a high quality role player in the NBA. A team like New York could certainly benefit from targeting one of the best shooter in the game.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are two players like to operate in the mid-range. For that to be effective, they need proper floor spacing around them. That being said, Curry is an elite kick-out option and can be utilized as a secondary ballhandler.

5) Bruce Brown

Rounding out this list is recent NBA champion Bruce Brown. After being an X-factor for the Denver Nuggets this season, he is sure to have a lot of teams trying to acqurire him this summer.

For the Knicks, Brown can be a nice connecting piece who can bolster their second unit. His ability to thrive as an off-ball threat could work well with a point guard like Brunson. Brown could also be used in different ways like as a screener for Randle in the pick-and-roll.

