NBA Free Agency Recap: Bradley Beal to re-sign with Wizards, Knicks get Jalen Brunson and more Day 1 deals

Day 1 of the NBA free agency kicked off on Thursday at 6 p.m ET. Kevin Durant asking for a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets were the headlines, but there were a bunch of deals made on the first day. Bradley Beal, the best player of the free agency class, stayed in Washington.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers made a bunch of moves by adding four role players for next season. The New York Knicks also achieved their offseason plans by agreeing to a four-year contract with Jalen Brunson.

Bradley Beal agrees to new max deal, Jalen Brunson and Anfernee Simons get $100 million contracts

Jalen Brunson left the Dallas Mavericks to join the New York Knicks.

The best player in this year's free agent class is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. It did not take Beal a lot of time to sign a five-year, $251 million contract. Beal became an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option for next season, but decided to stay in Washington.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks got their man in Jalen Brunson. The Knicks and Brunson agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract. Brunson's fellow 2018 draft classmate Anfernee Simons also became the latest $100 million-man in the NBA. Simons agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Several free agents to stay with their team

Bobby Portis won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

Several NBA teams were able to retain some of their key role players in the first day of free agency. The Milwaukee Bucks retained Bobby Portis on a four-year deal, while Luguentz Dort agreed to a five-year contract to stay with the OKC Thunder.

Marvin Bagley III was also able to secure a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. Chris Boucher also decided to stay with the Toronto Raptors, while the Clippers signed Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey to new deals. Even the Brooklyn Nets were able to retain Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton.

Here are the players who agreed to stay with their current team on Day 1 of NBA free agency:

Luguentz Dort agrees to five-year, $87.5 million contract with Thunder, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bobby Portis agrees to four-year, $49 million contract with Bucks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Marvin Bagley III agrees to three-year, $37 million contract with Piston, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Chris Boucher agrees to three-year, $35.25 million contract with Raptors, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Tyus Jones agrees to two-year, $30 million contract with Grizzlies, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jae’Sean Tate agrees to three-year, $22.1 million contract with Rockets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nicolas Batum agrees to two-year, $22 million contract with Clippers, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Mohamed Bamba agrees to two-year, $21 million contract with Magic, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Nic Claxton agrees to two-year, $20 million contract with Nets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Patty Mills agrees to two-year, $14.49 million contract with Nets, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Amir Coffey agrees to three-year, $11 million contract with Clippers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Victor Oladipo agrees to one-year, $11 million contract with Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Dewayne Dedmon agrees to two-year, $9 million contract with Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jevon Carter agrees to two-year, $6.5 million contract with Bucks, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Mike Muscala agrees to one-year, minimum-salary contract with Thunder, per Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News.

Anthony Gill agrees to two-year contract with Wizards, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Davon Reed agrees to two-year standard contract with Nuggets, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Wesley Matthews agrees to one-year contract with Bucks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gary Payton II finds a new home and more players changing teams

Gary Payton II at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

A handful of free agents stayed put in their respective teams, but some players were on the move on Day 1 of NBA free agency. The Golden State Warriors lost Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers, while P.J. Tucker ditched the Miami Heat to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Dallas Mavericks finally brought in a defensive center as they signed JaVale McGee to a three-year deal. The Minnesota Timberwolves brought it Kyle Anderson, while Malik Monk left the LA Lakers to join the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers followed it up by signing Lonnie Walker to a one-year contract.

Here are all the players who agreed to join a new team on Day 1 of NBA free agency:

P.J. Tucker agrees to a three-year, $33.04 million contract with Sixers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gary Payton II finalizing a three-year, $28 million contract with Blazers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

JaVale McGee agrees to a three-year, $20.1 million contract with Mavericks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Malik Monk agrees to two-year, $19 million contract with Kings, per Damien Barling of ESPN.

Kyle Anderson agrees to two-year, $18 million contract with Timberwolves, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Isaiah Hartenstein agrees to two-year, $16.7 million contract with Knicks, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Delon Wright agrees to two-year, $16 million contract with Wizards, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Danuel House agrees to two-year, $8.42 million contract with Sixers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Andre Drummond agrees to two-year, $6.6 million contract with Bulls, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Joe Ingles agrees to one-year, $6.48 million contract with Bucks, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Lonnie Walker agrees to one-year, $6.48 million contract with Lakers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kevin Knox agrees to two-year, $6 million contract with Pistons, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

LA Lakers signs three players on the minimum and more

Juan Toscano-Anderson left the NBA champions to sign with the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers were one of the most active NBA teams on Day 1 of free agency. However, three of their four signings were for the minimum due to salary cap restrictions. The Lakers signed Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Troy Brown Jr. to minimum contracts worth around $1.8 million each.

Meanwhile, DeAndre Jordan agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. The Philadelphia 76ers added reigning NBA G League MVP Trevelin Queen to a two-year, minimum salary deal. Queen played 10 games for the Houston Rockets last season.

Trades around the NBA

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are now teammates in Atlanta.

There were two trades in the NBA on the first day of free agency. The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade Royce O'Neal to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2023 first round pick. The Nets can send either their own, the Rockets' or the Sixers' first round pick next year. It will depend on which pick is the most undesirable, as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks have officially finalized their blockbuster trade. The Spurs are sending Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale to Atlanta for Danillo Gallinari, three first round picks and a pick swap. Gallinari will be waived by the Spurs.

