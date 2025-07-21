NBA Free Agency: Celtics and Knicks contending for $80,000,000 3x All-Star's signature 

The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are among the teams vying to sign Ben Simmons in the 2025 NBA Free Agency. Simmons, who is worth $80,000,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth, last played for the LA Clippers after being bought out by the Brooklyn Nets at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.

Ad

The three-time NBA All-Star had a decent run in LA, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 appearances. He played just under 17 minutes a game. Simmons has been finding his footing for the past four years since the disastrous end to the Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 NBA playoffs.

He faced the brunt of the blame after giving up a layup against Trae Young in a rough postseason run on the offensive end. Since then, injuries and a lack of confidence in his scoring have limited Simmons. After finally entering an offseason without injuries, he has a shot at redemption.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to insider Marc Stein, the Celtics, Knicks, Suns and Kings have registered interest in the veteran point forward.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I'm told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York and Sacramento."

Ben Simmons showed flashes of his All-Star days with the Clippers. His playmaking, defense, transition play on both ends, and positional versatility can make him a handy contributor, especially on a minimum deal. All teams reportedly interested in him will have a suitable role, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Ad

Ben Simmons' roles with Celtics, Knicks and others

If Ben Simmons lands on the Boston Celtics, he'd be an ideal option for multiple positions. In lineups with Derrick White, he can be the secondary ball-handler and play at the four or five. When White is off the court, Simmons can run point for the team.

With the New York Knicks, he will have a similar role, where he can play in two big lineups with Karl-Anthony Towns. Another way he can impact the game is by playing with Jalen Brunson and taking pressure off him as a playmaker and ball-handler. He would also fit new coach Mike Brown's philosophies on offense and defense.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are short at point guard depth after Tyus Jones' departure. With Kevin Durant also leaving, Devin Booker is their sole playmaker. The Suns don't have an adequate backup for him to run point. Ben Simmons would take that role if his negotiations with Phoenix materialize.

The Sacramento Kings may need Simmons as a full-time point guard. Their wing spots and center depth look good as it is, but issues at the point of attack persist. Dennis Schroder's signing provides limited aid, so Simmons can fill a void there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.