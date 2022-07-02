NBA Free Agency Day 2 Recap: Chicago Bulls keep Zach LaVine for $215 million, Zion Williamson nearing agreement for rookie max extension with Pelicans and more

Day 2 of NBA free agency was not as busy as the first day. There were fewer deals, but more trades. Zach LaVine decided to stay with the Chicago Bulls, while the LA Clippers added an All-Star point guard. The Cleveland Cavaliers went with stability, while Bruce Brown Jr. left the mess in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans are nearing an agreement to give Zion Williamson a rookie supermax extension. Williamson's injury history makes it difficult for the Pelicans, but their new deal is expected to provide protection in case of injuries.

Zach LaVine stays with the Chicago Bulls, agrees to five-year max deal

Zach LaVine was regarded as the best player available in this year's NBA free agency class. LaVine was named an All-Star for the second straight year, but his season was cut short by a knee injury. He underwent surgery on his left knee before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

However, the Chicago Bulls and LaVine were always rumored to be on the same page. Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed on Friday that both sides have agreed on a five-year, $215.16 million max contract. The Bulls retaining LaVine means that they are serious about becoming consistent contenders in the East.

In addition to LaVine, here are the other players who agreed to remain with their current team on Day 2 of NBA free agency:

Zach LaVine agrees to five-year, $215.16 million contract with the Bulls, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jusuf Nurkic agrees to four-year, $70 million contract with the Blazers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Mitchell Robinson agrees to four-year, $60 million contract. with the Knicks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Kevon Looney agrees to three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Warriors, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jalen Smith agrees to two-year, $9.6 million contract with the Pacers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Derrick Jones agrees to two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Bulls, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bol Bol agrees to two-year contract with the Magic, per Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel.

Luke Kornet agrees to two-year contract with the Celtics, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Drew Eubanks agrees to one-year contract with the Blazers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Theo Pinson agrees to one-year contract with the Mavericks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

5-time NBA All-Star agrees to two-year deal with the LA Clippers

John Wall was plagued by injuries from the end of 2018 until his eventual return in 2020. Wall was also traded from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets during that span. After just playing 40 games with the Rockets in the 2020-21 season, Wall sat out the entire 2021-22 season even though he was fully healthy.

After opting in to the final year of his contract with the Rockets, both sides reached a buyout agreement. Wall wasted no time in signing for the LA Clippers for a two-year, $13.2 million deal. The Clippers have added more depth heading into a season wherein they might have the best chance of winning a championship.

Wall was not the only player to change teams on Day 2 of NBA free agency. Here are all the players who will play for a different team next season:

Ricky Rubio agrees to three-year, $18.4 million contract with the Cavaliers, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

John Wall agrees to two-year, $13.2 million contract with the Clippers, per Klutch Sports Group.

Bruce Brown agrees to two-year, $13 million contract with the Nuggets, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Danilo Gallinari agrees to two-year, $13 million contract with the Celtics, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Donte DiVincenzo agrees to two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Warriors, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Otto Porter agrees to two-year contract with the Raptors, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

Bryn Forbes agrees to one-year, minimum salary contract with the Timberwolves, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Aaron Holiday agrees to one-year, minimum salary contract with the Hawks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Damion Lee agrees to one-year, minimum salary contract with the Suns, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Robin Lopez agrees to one-year, minimum salary contract with the Cavaliers, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Raul Neto agrees to one-year, minimum salary contract with the Cavaliers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Zion Williamson nearing agreement to sign rookie supermax contract

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

Day 1 of NBA free agency saw Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant, Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker sign supermax extensions. Jokic signed the richest contract in NBA history, while Morant was locked up by the Memphis Grizzlies. Towns and Booker both received supermax deals brokered by their agent, Jessica Holtz.

On the second day of free agency, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are nearing an agreement to sign a rookie supermax extension. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Williamson could earn as much as $231 million in the span of years.

However, Zion's injury history means the Pelicans will include protections for the Pelicans if he misses games. The fourth-year forward missed all of last season due to a foot injury. He's also been widely-criticized due to his weight, but it seems like he's turned it around this offseason.

