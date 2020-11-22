NBA Free Agency: Fred VanVleet signs a massive $85M deal with Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks acquire D.J. Augustin

The Toronto Raptors surprised many last year as they stormed to second in the East despite the loss of their Championship talisman, Kawhi Leonard. The latest NBA Free Agency news has revolved around the franchise's rising star Fred VanVleet and his contract negotiations.

This article will cover the latest NBA Free Agency news on the Toronto guard's future and will also look at who their rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, have made a deal with as they seek to improve their roster around leader Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA Free Agency: Toronto Raptors tie down Fred VanVleet with four-year deal

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

The Toronto Raptors had another hugely successful year in the 2019-2020 NBA season. Losing Kawhi Leonard to the LA Clippers was a blow but the Raptors roster showed that it wasn't just a one-man show that took them to NBA glory in the 2019 Finals. They were able to finish with the second best record in the league and have some of the most exciting young stars in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet leading the team.

Fred VanVleet has been involved in multiple rumors recently surrounding his new contract. The latest NBA Free Agency news has suggested that the point guard has decided to spend the next leg of his career with the Toronto Raptors in a 4 year deal.

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, agent Brian Jungreis of @ParLay_SE told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

After going undrafted in 2016, VanVleet was picked up by the Toronto Raptors and has emerged as one of the league's most coveted young talents. The 25-year-old averaged 17 points last season and 6 assists, taking over the mantle as one of his side's leaders after the departure of Leonard. The Raptors will regard this as a top piece of business as they seek to challenge once again at the top of the East.

NBA Free Agency: Milwaukee Bucks make deal for D.J. Augustin

D.J. Augustin vs Milwaukee Bucks

Holding off the attempts of their closest rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks led the league in regular season wins, however, struggled to make an impact in the postseason. This amounted to another disappointing year for the franchise, who are making efforts to keep league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. They had already traded for Jrue Holiday earlier this week and in the latest NBA Free agency news, the Bucks seem to have acquired D.J. Augustin from the Orlando Magic.

Free agent guard DJ Augustin has agreed to a three-year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Clarification of the deal will be reported by the team in due course, however this could be another shrewd acquisition by the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. D.J. Augustin is a veteran guard at 33, yet can be relied upon off the bench to provide the Bucks with double digit points as he did last season.

With the Bucks' deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic falling apart at the last hour, Milwaukee may continue to look for opportunities in NBA free agency over the next few weeks.

