NBA Free Agency: LeBron James' Former $100,000,000 Teammate Eyes Reunion on Lakers

LeBron James' former teammate, Kevin Love, is reportedly eyeing a big market move in free agency. Love got traded to the Utah Jazz this offseason in a three-team trade centered around John Collins going to the LA Clippers and Norman Powell landing with the Miami Heat.Love and the Jazz are reportedly working on a buyout as he enters the final year of a $8.0 million deal, originally signed with Miami last season. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the former NBA champion wishes to land in a &quot;glamour market,&quot; with landing spots like James' LA Lakers and the New York Knicks in mind.Love will likely be a veteran minimum signing. The 37-year-old is past his days as a consistent on-court contributor. However, when given the chance, Love can be a handy option as an end-of-the-bench rotation piece. He could also be a locker room leader and mentor, a spot held by Markieff Morris on the Lakers last year.From Kevin Love's perspective, a chance to land in LA or New York can also help him add to his $100 million net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth). Both cities are hubs for business opportunities for players at the end of their careers.LeBron James' relationship with Kevin Love make Lakers a realistic landing spotLeBron James' relationship with Kevin Love makes the Lakers a favorite to land him. LA has two roster spots available after waiving Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton to make way for Marcus Smart's signing. The team is expected to remain engaged in making more moves, which could come via trade to round out the roster.Should those opportunities fail, Love ending up in LA could be a reasonable outcome. The Lakers will likely only have the veteran minimum deal to offer. Love could also get some minutes on a few occasions, especially with LA's big man depth comprising mobile bigs who are vertical spacers.Kevin Love will give them a different look as a stretch center. He shot a respectable 35.8% from deep last season, playing 10.9 minutes per game.