NBA Free Agency: LeBron James' Former $100,000,000 Teammate Eyes Reunion on Lakers

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 25, 2025 11:46 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA Free Agency: LeBron James' Former $100,000,000 Teammate Eyes Reunion on Lakers (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' former teammate, Kevin Love, is reportedly eyeing a big market move in free agency. Love got traded to the Utah Jazz this offseason in a three-team trade centered around John Collins going to the LA Clippers and Norman Powell landing with the Miami Heat.

Ad

Love and the Jazz are reportedly working on a buyout as he enters the final year of a $8.0 million deal, originally signed with Miami last season. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the former NBA champion wishes to land in a "glamour market," with landing spots like James' LA Lakers and the New York Knicks in mind.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Love will likely be a veteran minimum signing. The 37-year-old is past his days as a consistent on-court contributor. However, when given the chance, Love can be a handy option as an end-of-the-bench rotation piece. He could also be a locker room leader and mentor, a spot held by Markieff Morris on the Lakers last year.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

From Kevin Love's perspective, a chance to land in LA or New York can also help him add to his $100 million net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth). Both cities are hubs for business opportunities for players at the end of their careers.

Ad

LeBron James' relationship with Kevin Love make Lakers a realistic landing spot

LeBron James' relationship with Kevin Love makes the Lakers a favorite to land him. LA has two roster spots available after waiving Jordan Goodwin and Shake Milton to make way for Marcus Smart's signing. The team is expected to remain engaged in making more moves, which could come via trade to round out the roster.

Ad

Should those opportunities fail, Love ending up in LA could be a reasonable outcome. The Lakers will likely only have the veteran minimum deal to offer. Love could also get some minutes on a few occasions, especially with LA's big man depth comprising mobile bigs who are vertical spacers.

Kevin Love will give them a different look as a stretch center. He shot a respectable 35.8% from deep last season, playing 10.9 minutes per game.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications