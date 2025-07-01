  • home icon
NBA Free Agency News: Anthony Davis reunites with ex-Lakers as Mavericks sign free agent for $13 million as Kyrie Irving's backup

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 01, 2025 02:28 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade News: Anthony Davis reunites with ex-Lakers as Mavericks sign free agent for $13 million as Kyrie Irving's backup. [photo: Imagn]

The Dallas Mavericks acquired much-needed backcourt help as Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injury. D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis’ former LA Lakers teammate, agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Russell will start at point guard until Irving returns.

Russell opened the 2024-25 season with the Lakers before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets with Maxwell Lewis. LA received Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton in return. D-Lo became an unrestricted free agent after failing to get a new contract from the still-rebuilding Nets.

The Mavericks, rumored to be interested in D’Angelo Russell before free agency started, got the player they were looking for. With Irving likely to start the season on the bench, the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft will handle the reins of the offense. Russell is a proven starter who can run an offense. He gives Mavs coach Jason Kidd a reliable veteran guard with playoff experience.

Russell’s chemistry with Anthony Davis, who he played for a few seasons in LA, is another factor Dallas will lean on. Without Kyrie Irving, Kidd likely wants his offense to go through AD, which will make the big man’s familiarity with Russell crucial.

D’Angelo Russell averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game last season. He shot 39.0%, including 31.4% from behind the arc. Kidd expects the point guard to run the offense and hopes Russell's efficiency picks up.

Dallas Mavericks depth chart after signing D’Angelo Russell

After trading Luka Doncic in February for Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks failed to make the playoffs. They punched a ticket to the play-in tournament but were eliminated by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dallas, which won the NBA lottery in May, drafted consensus top prospect Cooper Flagg. The Mavs gave Kyrie Irving a new contract, re-signed Daniel Gafford and then acquired D’Angelo Russell in free agency.

Here is the team's depth chart after the Russell signing:

Starters2nd3rd
Kyrie IrvingD'Angelo Russell
Klay ThompsonMax ChristieJaden Hardy
Cooper FlaggNaji MarshallCaleb Martin
Anthony DavisPJ WashingtonOlivier-Maxence Prosper
Dereck Lively IIDaniel GaffordDwight Powell
The key for the Mavs is to stay afloat until Kyrie Irving returns. Cooper Flagg will have his chance to prove why he was the coveted No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Anthony Davis will carry the scoring burden while D’Angelo Russell orchestrates Jason Kidd’s offense.

Edited by Michael Macasero
