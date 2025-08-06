NBA Free Agency News: Celtics bolster bench depth with underrated $3.3M signing of 2x champ

The Boston Celtics' roster overhaul continues, and their latest move includes strengthening their frontcourt rotation by signing 6-foot-9 big man Chris Boucher.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday, Boucher is heading to Boston on a one-year deal worth $3.3 million, ending his seven-year stint with the Toronto Raptors, where he was part of their 2018-19 championship run.

He joined the Raptors in his sophomore NBA season after spending his rookie year with the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors, who also won the championship.

After parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet, the Celtics are in urgent need of help in the frontcourt. Boucher is part of the team’s reinforcements, alongside Luka Garza.

In 2024-25, Boucher posted one of his strongest campaigns, putting up 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3% from 3 over 50 appearances.

The Celtics are expected to treat the upcoming season as a reset year, focusing on staying under tax thresholds, especially with Jayson Tatum sidelined. In the offseason, they moved on from Porzingis and Jrue Holiday while bringing in Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.

Earlier on Tuesday, Charania also reported that Boston shipped Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for guard RJ Luis Jr.

Per ESPN cap analyst Bobby Marks, that trade trimmed Boston’s tax bill from $73.1 million to $30.4 million, leaving them $10.2 million below the second apron and $1.7 million above the first.

The Celtics aren’t finished yet either, reportedly exploring trade options for Anfernee Simons, who’s entering the final year of his $27.7 million deal.

Raptors' 2019 championship roster now fully disbanded after Chris Boucher's move to Celtics

With Chris Boucher now joining Boston, the last piece of the 2019 Raptors championship team has officially exited Toronto.

Boucher had been the lone holdover from the Raptors squad that delivered the franchise’s first NBA title. The rest of that core is now scattered across the league or retired.

Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard suits up for the LA Clippers, Kyle Lowry is with the Philadelphia 76ers, Pascal Siakam is with the Indiana Pacers and Fred VanVleet plays for the Houston Rockets.

OG Anunoby now plays for the New York Knicks, Norman Powell is with the Miami Heat and former defensive anchors Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are no longer in the league.

