NBA Free Agency News: D'Angelo Russell to join Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks amid free agency buzz

Recent NBA free agency news suggests that the Milwaukee Bucks may pursue D'Angelo Russell for next season. With Damian Lillard expected to miss the entire 2025-26 campaign due to a torn Achilles tendon, the Bucks will need a temporary replacement. According to insider Eric Pincus, LeBron James' ex-teammate is a player to watch out for.

Russell will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer. Pincus reported that the one-time All-Star is expected to leave the Brooklyn Nets to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The 6-foot-4 guard is set to make $18.7 million for next season, and Milwaukee might sign him temporarily according to Pincus.

“Russell is a talented scorer and capable shooter, but he has remained a journeyman throughout his career,” Pincus wrote. “The Nets may pay him simply to reach the minimum team salary (projected to be $139.2 million), but that might be designed to turn his contract around as a tradable asset.”

Russell played for two teams last season, the Nets and the LA Lakers. The veteran guard started the 2024-25 campaign with James and Anthony Davis but was traded after 29 games for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

D'Angelo Russell put up 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists on 39% shooting last season. Because of his experience, the point guard is one of the leading underrated potential signings in NBA free agency news.

The Bucks are expected to be aggressive in free agency to surround Antetokounmpo with competent players, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. According to recent NBA trade rumors, the Greek Freak is not expected to leave Milwaukee. All points lead to him staying to try and give the team another chance to win a championship.

Earlier reports dismiss NBA trade rumors about D'Angelo Russell

There's an expectation that D'Angelo Russell is expected to explore free agency over the summer. With his experience, some teams could make use of his services. However, there were earlier reports that he'll stay in Brooklyn to take on a leadership role, dismissing the NBA free agency news around him.

According to the New York Post's Brian Lewis in March, there's a belief that Russell will stay.

"With the ball in his hands and a leadership role, Russell is believed to have told those around him he wants to stay," Lewis wrote. "And despite the rebuild, the Nets keeping him around seems a lot more likely than it did when he first arrived three months ago."

Keeping Russel could help the Nets surround their young talent with veteran leadership.

