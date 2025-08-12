  • home icon
  NBA Free Agency Rumors: $3,700,000,000 franchise touted to become Russell Westbrook's seventh home in eight years

NBA Free Agency Rumors: $3,700,000,000 franchise touted to become Russell Westbrook's seventh home in eight years

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 12, 2025 11:56 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

Despite witnessing a minor resurgence with the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook is reportedly unlikely to return to the Colorado-based franchise next season. Instead, he could be jumping ships for the seventh time in eight years.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Westbrook is expected to join the Sacramento Kings (valued at $3.7 billion by Forbes) for the 2025–26 campaign.

“League sources consider the Sacramento Kings the most likely destination for Westbrook, who will turn 37 during the first month of the season,” MacMahon wrote.

Sacramento traded away De’Aaron Fox midway through the 2024–25 season and made finding a new starting point guard a top priority. Early in the offseason, they addressed that need by signing Dennis Schroder to a three-year, $45 million contract.

If Westbrook does land in Sacramento, the Kings would be adding both depth at the point guard position and a veteran presence to anchor the second unit.

“Westbrook would likely come off the bench again and share ballhandling duties with free agency addition Dennis Schroder,” MacMahon added.

Sources indicate that there is mutual interest between Westbrook’s camp and the Kings. However, Sacramento is interested in first completing its trade involving Devin Carter and Malik Monk before moving forward with any potential deal for Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook was seen embracing DeMar DeRozan

Russell Westbrook was in attendance at the WNBA matchup between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena earlier in July. During a break in the action, he was spotted interacting with DeMar DeRozan, with the two sharing a hug and embracing each other.

Their courtside conversation quickly fueled speculation on social media, with many fans convinced they were discussing the possibility of becoming teammates with the Sacramento Kings.

“💜 reel him in for us DeMar,” one fan said.
“Teammates soon,” another fan wrote.
“perfect kings player right there,” a user said.
“I just want him to sign already like damn,” one fan wrote.
“Light the beam fuck it,” another user wrote.

This past season, Westbrook has thrived in his role as the Denver Nuggets’ sixth man, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game during the 2024-2025 campaign.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Neha
