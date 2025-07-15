NBA teams are in a heated race to sign a floor-stretching big man ahead of the 2025-26 season and Al Horford has emerged as a prime target. The veteran center is on the radar of multiple franchises, including the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, as he remains undecided about his future in the league.

While reports initially pegged Steph Curry’s Warriors as frontrunners to land Horford, the five-time All-Star declined to sign a deal last week. According to NBA insider Marc Spears, the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter is still weighing his options, which may include retiring from the game after a decorated career.

As Horford deliberates his next move, teams are lining up to secure his signature. Per Spears, the Lakers, Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are all engaged in an intense free agency battle to land the veteran big man.

"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't," Spears said on NBA Today. "Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested...he's still considering retiring, he's not in any hurry. You know who I think's gonna be in this decision: His 10-year son."

At 39 years old, Al Horford may be nearing the twilight of his career, but NBA teams are still eager to invest in his veteran presence. That’s because the seasoned big man proved last season that he still has plenty left in the tank, playing a pivotal role for the Boston Celtics. His rebounding ability and elite 3-point shooting continue to be highly valued assets in today’s league.

Fans react to latest report on Al Horford

Social media erupted with reactions after latest report on Al Horford surfaced, revealing multiple teams are vying for the veteran big man. Fans didn’t hold back, sharing candid opinions and making their stance on the situation unmistakably clear.

A fan said:

cr7.5 @_Cr7_5_ LINK How hasnt Golden state signed him yet i really dont understand

Another fan said:

De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState LINK No one even wants to play for the warriors I’m out bruh 😭

A user wrote:

Fame @FameINJ LINK Man I remember this happened to the lakers last year and everyone was talking about nobody wants to join LeBron but now when it happens to Steph curry it’s about the front office not closing😂

Another user wrote:

Jokicism 🃏 @jokicgoatic15 LINK Ngl, going back to ATL would be cool. Finish your career there and get your jersey retired. And they've got a killer team this season. They can make some noise in the East.

Last season, Horford appeared in 60 games for the Boston Celtics, with a significant number of those as a starter. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 42.3% from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

