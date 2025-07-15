  • home icon
  NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers and Warriors locked in intense four-team battle for elite 6-foot-9 sharpshooting center

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers and Warriors locked in intense four-team battle for elite 6-foot-9 sharpshooting center

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 15, 2025 04:25 GMT
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers and Warriors locked in intense four-team battle for elite 6-foot-9 sharpshooting center Al Horford. (Image Credit: Getty)
NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers and Warriors locked in intense four-team battle for elite 6-foot-9 sharpshooting center Al Horford. (Image Credit: Getty)

NBA teams are in a heated race to sign a floor-stretching big man ahead of the 2025-26 season and Al Horford has emerged as a prime target. The veteran center is on the radar of multiple franchises, including the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, as he remains undecided about his future in the league.

While reports initially pegged Steph Curry’s Warriors as frontrunners to land Horford, the five-time All-Star declined to sign a deal last week. According to NBA insider Marc Spears, the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter is still weighing his options, which may include retiring from the game after a decorated career.

As Horford deliberates his next move, teams are lining up to secure his signature. Per Spears, the Lakers, Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are all engaged in an intense free agency battle to land the veteran big man.

"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't," Spears said on NBA Today. "Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested...he's still considering retiring, he's not in any hurry. You know who I think's gonna be in this decision: His 10-year son."
At 39 years old, Al Horford may be nearing the twilight of his career, but NBA teams are still eager to invest in his veteran presence. That’s because the seasoned big man proved last season that he still has plenty left in the tank, playing a pivotal role for the Boston Celtics. His rebounding ability and elite 3-point shooting continue to be highly valued assets in today’s league.

Fans react to latest report on Al Horford

Social media erupted with reactions after latest report on Al Horford surfaced, revealing multiple teams are vying for the veteran big man. Fans didn’t hold back, sharing candid opinions and making their stance on the situation unmistakably clear.

A fan said:

Another fan said:

A user wrote:

Another user wrote:

Last season, Horford appeared in 60 games for the Boston Celtics, with a significant number of those as a starter. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 42.3% from the field, including 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

