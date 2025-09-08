NBA Free Agency Rumors: LeBron James’ reunion with former teammate faces shocking roadblock from Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

Earlier this offseason, it appeared that LeBron James could be reuniting with one of his former teammates. While that still might be a possibility, a fellow Western Conference contender has thrown a wrinkle in things.As they prepare for the first full season of LeBron and Luka Doncic together, the LA Lakers have made numerous alterations to the roster. In these final weeks before training camp, they might have an opportunity to add another former champion to the mix.In a recent column for the Denver Post, insider Bennett Durando reported that Kevin Love is expected to be bought out before the 2026 season gets underway. If he ends up hitting the open market, the Nuggets are viewed as a possible landing spot for the veteran big man. Love has some connections to the team, as he worked with head coach David Adelman when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.Years removed from winning a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love and LeBron James have remained good friends. Previous reports indicated that the two might be open to joining forces again in this late stage of their careers. However, Love could be enticed to play alongside one of the game's top stars today in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on Kevin Love's radar Midway through July, Love was dealt to the Utah Jazz in the multi-team deal that sent Norman Powell to the Miami Heat. Seeing that they're a young team focused on rebuilding, retaining the 37-year-old doesn't make much sense. No team is likely to give up assets for Love, meaning a buyout is the most likely outcome. In the weeks following the trade, reports emerged of possible landing spots for Love if he and the Jazz decided to split. He has his sights on LA with either the Lakers or Clippers. The Lakers not only give Love a chance to play alongside LeBron James again, but also potentially compete for a title. Amid Doncic's noteworthy physical transformation this summer, he looks ready to lead the charge for LA. Fuelled by all the negative narratives that formed around him last year, he'll be motivated to yield big results for the Lakers.Although his peak is behind him, Love still appears to be a hot commodity in the market. Only time will tell which West contender he decides to lend his services to in 2026.