  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • NBA Free Agency Rumors: LeBron James’ reunion with former teammate faces shocking roadblock from Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

NBA Free Agency Rumors: LeBron James’ reunion with former teammate faces shocking roadblock from Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:41 GMT
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James’ reunion with former teammate faces shocking roadblock (Source: Imagn)

Earlier this offseason, it appeared that LeBron James could be reuniting with one of his former teammates. While that still might be a possibility, a fellow Western Conference contender has thrown a wrinkle in things.

Ad

As they prepare for the first full season of LeBron and Luka Doncic together, the LA Lakers have made numerous alterations to the roster. In these final weeks before training camp, they might have an opportunity to add another former champion to the mix.

In a recent column for the Denver Post, insider Bennett Durando reported that Kevin Love is expected to be bought out before the 2026 season gets underway. If he ends up hitting the open market, the Nuggets are viewed as a possible landing spot for the veteran big man. Love has some connections to the team, as he worked with head coach David Adelman when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Years removed from winning a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Love and LeBron James have remained good friends. Previous reports indicated that the two might be open to joining forces again in this late stage of their careers. However, Love could be enticed to play alongside one of the game's top stars today in three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on Kevin Love's radar

Midway through July, Love was dealt to the Utah Jazz in the multi-team deal that sent Norman Powell to the Miami Heat. Seeing that they're a young team focused on rebuilding, retaining the 37-year-old doesn't make much sense. No team is likely to give up assets for Love, meaning a buyout is the most likely outcome.

Ad

In the weeks following the trade, reports emerged of possible landing spots for Love if he and the Jazz decided to split. He has his sights on LA with either the Lakers or Clippers.

Ad

The Lakers not only give Love a chance to play alongside LeBron James again, but also potentially compete for a title. Amid Doncic's noteworthy physical transformation this summer, he looks ready to lead the charge for LA. Fuelled by all the negative narratives that formed around him last year, he'll be motivated to yield big results for the Lakers.

Although his peak is behind him, Love still appears to be a hot commodity in the market. Only time will tell which West contender he decides to lend his services to in 2026.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications