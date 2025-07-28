NBA Free Agency Rumors: Russell Westbrook and $3,700,000,0000 Franchise Have "Strong" Mutual Interest 

Russell Westbrook may return to California amid mutual interest between him and $3,700,000,000 valued Sacramento Kings. After spending three years back home in LA, Westbrook took his talents to Denver for a year. It was clear that he was no longer in their plans after opting out of his $3.5 million player option for 2025-26.

Ad

The Nuggets moved in another direction by reuniting with Bruce Brown and signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to address their bench depth issues. Westbrook remains a free agent, and the 36-year-old continues to have a market with Sacramento showing interest, as per radio host Carmichael David. Here's what he said while addressing why the Kings are the favorites to land the veteran guard:

Carmichael Dave @CarmichaelDave LINK And they should be. It’s not done, but it’s been cooking for a while. And there is strong interest from both sides. I’d say 80-20 he’s a King

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Westbrook's other potential suitors could be the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, or the Miami Heat. All teams could use some backcourt depth. However, the Kings probably could be one of the frontrunners for multiple reasons, including playing time and a chance to remain close to home.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Russell Westbrook is coming off a solid season as a sixth man in Denver, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.9%, including 32.3% from 3. He was also given a significant role defensively, and he was more than servicable.

Ad

Ben Simmons' free agency is one of the reasons why Russell Westbrook is still looking for a team

Russell Westbrook could have been with another team already. But a month down the line, nothing's concrete for the former NBA MVP. According to insider Jake Fischer, Ben Simmons' free agency has held up Westbrook's market. Simmons is another candidate reportedly eyed by the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

The three-time All-Star also has suitors in the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks eyeing him. If the Kings sign Simmons, it's unlikely that they pursue Westbrook. The two essentially fill the same role. Sacramento already has Dennis Schroder at point guard and only needs a backup.

If the Kings decide to go the Simmons route, Westbrook's next best chance to remain close to home could be with the Phoenix Suns, who also need help at point guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.