NBA free agency rumors: Russell Westbrook could demand upto $15 million as free agent in 2023

Russell Westbrook might demand upto $15 million once he becomes a free agent over the weekend. Despite his tumultuous journey and stints on various teams, NBA executives believe Westbrook could still command a significant salary.

One potential scenario explored in the reports is Westbrook re-signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, financial limitations could hinder the Clippers' ability to meet his salary demands. The Clippers got Westbrook in February as the player negotiated a buyout contract with Utah Jazz. The Los Angeles Lakers had previously traded him to the Utah Jazz.

According to Mark Medina from The Sporting Tribune:

Will that recent history be enough to back up both parties’ sentiments with actual actions? Westbrook would love to stay in his hometown with an organization that made him feel comfortable, but the Clippers can only pay him up $3.8 million to stay.

Other NBA executives around the league believe Westbrook could still attract offers worth $10-$15 million per season. The Clippers may not have offered that money even if they had the space. Despite gushing about how Westbrook upgraded the point-guard position, the Clippers still tried to acquire Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon last week only for the deal to fall through after becoming concerned with his injury history.

Westbrook did not have a happy time with the Lakers. He became a problem for the team after everyone wanted him desperately before. His ability to get triple-doubles is still important for his reputation. He became famous when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and later, for a short time, with the Washington Wizards.

While Westbrook managed to contribute as a starter for the Clippers, his desired salary may necessitate exploring other options if no solid offers materialize. The potential end of his tenure with the Clippers looms as Westbrook seeks a more lucrative contract than the modest sum of $3.8 million previously mentioned.

Russell Westbrook rumored to extend contract with Clippers

Russell Westbrook may choose to stay with the Clippers for longer. He wants to stick with the team for the next season.

This move positions Westbrook to contend for an NBA championship while also allowing the Clippers to retain a key player at the point guard position. Despite setbacks such as injuries to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are determined to build a strong team and make another playoff run.

