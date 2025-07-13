Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors have yet to make any major offseason moves, opting instead for a wait-and-watch approach. The franchise is expected to become more active once the situation surrounding Jonathan Kuminga is resolved. One potential move gaining traction is the possible signing of free agent Ben Simmons.

Ad

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors are showing interest in the 6-foot-10 former No. 1 pick, who could provide significant value on both ends of the court. Simmons, now an unrestricted free agent, most recently suited up for the LA Clippers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Known for his size, court vision and ability to complement perimeter shooters, Simmons could alleviate some of the playmaking burden from Steph Curry. His rebounding and defensive prowess also address glaring needs for Golden State, especially following the departure of Kevon Looney in free agency.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While Ben Simmons’ offensive game remains a question mark, his versatility and defensive edge could make him a valuable asset. Paired with offensive stars like Curry and Jimmy Butler, he could focus on playmaking and defense while they handle the scoring load.

Ad

Fans react to Ben Simmons potentially teaming up with Steph Curry

Fans were quick to react on social media following reports that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing Ben Simmons to pair with Steph Curry. Netizens didn’t hold back, passionately debating the potential pros and cons if the move were to materialize.

A user said:

👊🦧 @SuperstarBNB LINK Ben Simmons would be the perfect Warrior LMAO he’s past his prime, can’t shoot, zero offensive game, has injury issues, is strictly a PF at this point in his career But he can play connector-ball baby!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Ad

Another fan commented:

Shawn 🏄🏻‍♂️ @LakerSurfer LINK Ben Simmons on minimum is fine as long as they get more shooters on the team. Just gotta avoid playing him and dray together.

Ad

A user wrote:

Earl Boykins @earlboykinsfan LINK Need shooters and the opposite of a shooter is Ben Simmons

Ad

Another commented:

Jim Park🏀🌌 @Sheridanblog LINK The last thing Warriors need is a poor man's Draymond who can't even shoot an open mid-range, let alone a 3. How are people still not over Ben Simmons? This guy has fooled us for half a decade at this point. There's no "comeback". This guy is cooked.

Speaking of Simmons, he appeared in 51 games for the Clippers last season and occasionally showed glimpses of his former self. He wrapped up the season averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting an efficient 52.0% from the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More