Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors have yet to make any major offseason moves, opting instead for a wait-and-watch approach. The franchise is expected to become more active once the situation surrounding Jonathan Kuminga is resolved. One potential move gaining traction is the possible signing of free agent Ben Simmons.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors are showing interest in the 6-foot-10 former No. 1 pick, who could provide significant value on both ends of the court. Simmons, now an unrestricted free agent, most recently suited up for the LA Clippers.
Known for his size, court vision and ability to complement perimeter shooters, Simmons could alleviate some of the playmaking burden from Steph Curry. His rebounding and defensive prowess also address glaring needs for Golden State, especially following the departure of Kevon Looney in free agency.
While Ben Simmons’ offensive game remains a question mark, his versatility and defensive edge could make him a valuable asset. Paired with offensive stars like Curry and Jimmy Butler, he could focus on playmaking and defense while they handle the scoring load.
Fans react to Ben Simmons potentially teaming up with Steph Curry
Fans were quick to react on social media following reports that the Golden State Warriors are eyeing Ben Simmons to pair with Steph Curry. Netizens didn’t hold back, passionately debating the potential pros and cons if the move were to materialize.
Speaking of Simmons, he appeared in 51 games for the Clippers last season and occasionally showed glimpses of his former self. He wrapped up the season averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting an efficient 52.0% from the field.
