  NBA Free Agency Rumors: Warriors consider pairing Steph Curry with brother Seth Curry to fill vacant roster spot

NBA Free Agency Rumors: Warriors consider pairing Steph Curry with brother Seth Curry to fill vacant roster spot

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:14 GMT
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty

The Golden State Warriors will reportedly sign Steph Curry's brother, Seth Curry, this offseason. The Warriors are currently in lengthy contract negotiations with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Several reports said that Golden State is awaiting the Kuminga situation to be settled before signing its other free agents.

On Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote that there is "strong expectation" that Seth Curry will sign with the Warriors. Stein also doubled down on reports in recent weeks that Golden State will complete its roster once the Kuminga situation is resolved. A week before the NBA training camps open, Golden has just nine of the 15 roster spots filled.

According to Stein, Kuminga will take one of the six open roster spots. Other players expected to sign are Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and Will Richard.

"There is a strong expectation leaguewide now that the Warriors will also be signing Seth Curry in addition to the Horford/Melton/Payton trio. Golden State currently has six roster spots open. It's believed they will be filled by Horford, Melton, Payton, Stephen Curry's younger brother Seth, second-round pick Will Richard and, of course, Kuminga."
Steph Curry's younger brother, Seth, has played for nine teams in 11 seasons. Seth spent the last one and a half seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. Last season, he averaged 6.5 points on 47.8% shooting, while leading the NBA in 3-point percentage (45.6%).

The Warriors reportedly have 'verbal agreements' in place for several free agents

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that despite a standoff with Jonathan Kuminga, the Golden State Warriors feel good about their offseason signings.

"The Warriors have been at peace, knowing that they have verbal agreements in place and these free agency deals are all but signed at this point. Still, time is running out to make a decision on Kuminga," Siegel wrote on Thursday.

Siegel added that over the last few weeks, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler have "communicated" their desire to get Kuminga's deal done. The aging stars reportedly want the 22-year-old forward back.

The Warriors are aiming to chase a fifth championship in the Curry-Green era. Pressure has been on Golden State's front office to construct a contender and maximize the stars' remaining playing years.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
