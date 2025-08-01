NBA Free Agency Rumors: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga conundrum deepens as Kings dangle $63M deal with enticing $77,975,308 guard

As the offseason rolls along, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors remain in a stalemate in contract talks. Amid recent developments, one team is willing to part with a key contributor in hopes of acquiring the former lottery pick.Kuminga's tenure in Golden State has been rocky for years, and things continue to be tethered amid his free agency. Along with trying to work out an extension, the Warriors have also been entertaining ideas of a possible sign-and-trade.Based on recent reports, the Sacramento Kings are the most interested team in Jonathan Kuminga. According to NBA insider Sam Amick, they've offered guard Malik Monk and a first-round pick in discussions.&quot;As for the Kings, who last spoke with the Warriors earlier this week, team sources say they’ve offered a three-year, $63 million deal for Kuminga in a proposal that would send veteran guard Malik Monk and their 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Warriors (that deal would require the Warriors to move more salary elsewhere to stay under the first apron, likely Moses Moody or Buddy Hield).&quot;Monk, who is in the second season of a four-year, $77.9 million deal, has been one of the NBA's top reserve guards. Fresh off averaging a career-high 17.2 points and 5.6 assists, he could help the Warriors compete in a loaded Western Conference. Jonathan Kuminga declines multi-year offer from the Golden State Warriors As this situation drags on, the Golden State Warriors continue their efforts to keep Jonathan Kuminga around in some capacity. Earlier this week, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported that their latest offer was $45 million over two years. However, Kuminga and his representation have no interest in the short-term deal. &quot;The Golden State Warriors made another push to retain Jonathan Kuminga over the past several days, but the restricted free agent is continuing to decline their two-year, $45 million contract offer, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.&quot;There are still multiple outcomes when it comes to the Jonathan Kuminga saga this offseason. The most realistic are him being traded elsewhere or signing a new deal with Golden State. There is also the scenario where Kuminga accepts his $7.9 million qualifying offer and play out next season before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.When given the chance to have an expanded role, Kuminga has shown flashes of being a high-impact player for the Warriors. Despite this, the organization seems unwilling to give him a sizable long-term extension.