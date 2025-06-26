NBA Free Agency: Russell Westbrook could land on 3rd California team in 4 years 

Heading into NBA free agency this summer, Russell Westbrook is set to be one of the more notable names on the market. Recent developments suggest that the next chapter in his career will keep him in the Western Conference.

Despite performing well for them off the bench, the LA Clippers decided to trade Russell Westbrook after one-and-a-half years with the franchise. The former MVP was then waived, resulting in him inking a deal with the Denver Nuggets in free agency.

Westbrook was initially brought in to bolster the Nuggets' second unit but ended up starting a good portion of the year due to Jamal Murray being injured. While the fit was questionable, he found ways to be impactful alongside Nikola Jokic. Across 75 games, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Following a solid 2025 campaign, Russell Westbrook decided to decline his player option and hit the open market. With free agency just around the corner, insider Sam Amick listed the Sacramento Kings as a possible landing spot for the nine-time All-Star.

"Fellow free agents Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook are also known to be options that the Kings are considering. Free agency formally begins at 6 p.m. Eastern on Monday. Beyond the point guard vacancy, though, league sources say the Kings are open for business."

Westbrook can fill the void left in Sacramento's backcourt left by De'Aaron Fox. It would also mean a third stint in his home state of California.

Russell Westbrook shows love to former team on social media

Long before he became a journeyman in the NBA, Russell Westbrook was a franchise cornerstone for the OKC Thunder. Amid their latest accomplishment, the former All-Star showed love to his former team online.

Led by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder managed to take down the Indiana Pacers in the finals and secure an NBA championship. This completed their dominant run in 2025 which began all the way back at the start of the regular season.

Two days after beating Tyrese Haliburton and company in Game 7, the Thunder held their championship parade to celebrate with the city and fans. The league ended up posting pictures from the festivities on Instagram, and Westbrook was among those who liked the photos.

Drafted fourth overall in 2008, Westbrook began his career at the same time the Thunder franchise was established in OKC. He'd go on to spend 11 years there, establishing himself as one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the team in the process.

