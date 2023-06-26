NBA free agents 2023: Top 10 free agents, ranked

NBA free agency begins on June 30. The class this summer is not as loaded as usual. However the NBA landscape is always shifting and full of surprises. There will surely be acquisitions made this summer that will change the chase for next year’s title.
Many of the biggest names this offseason are expected to return to their current teams. Some opted out of current contracts to pursue a larger, long-term deal.
Those players like Draymond Green may send shockwaves through the league and pursue a new team. Who will make the most shocking move this offseason? Let’s take a look at the top ten potential free agents in the 2023 class.
#10 - Cam Johnson
Johnson’s production increased with more of a role after being dealt to Brooklyn. He is a restricted free agent and will likely get an offer sheet higher than his current $8.06 million deal. He is eligible for the rookie-scale extension. He averaged 15.5 points per game last season and shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range.
#9 - Austin Reaves
Reaves' stock shot up astronomically after his playoff success. He worked his way into the Lakers starting rotation and became their scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers publicly said they want him back but he may garner larger offer sheets in free agency. The Rockets and Spurs have been rumored to be interested in luring the young guard away from LA.
#8 - Kyle Kuzma
Kuzma opted out of his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards. He could still return to the team that is rebuilding after trading away Kristaps Porzingis and trading for Jordan Poole. Kuzma reportedly has multiple suitors including the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.
#7 - Brook Lopez
Lopez was one of the top defenders in the league this past season. The Bucks will likely want him back as he is a perfect, versatile big to pair alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He may also be a target for the Rockets, who have the most cap space.
#6 - Jerami Grant
Grant played well in his shortened season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has upped his scoring in the past couple of years but never on winning teams. He averaged 20.5 ppg this past season. He could return to Portland if the Blazers think re-signing him will help them retain Damian Lillard, who is rumored to be traded.
#5 - Draymond Green
Green opted out of his player option and will test the market. All signs point to Green returning to the Warriors where he made his name. It could be the last run for Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State. He could get an offer worth around $30 million per year.
#4 - Khris Middleton
Middleton opted out of his $40.3 million player option. He will be seeking a huge deal that could be worth around 4-years, $130 million. The Bucks will want him back, they may ask him to take a lower salary next year and more on the back end. This would help them bring back Lopez and other pieces.
#3 - Fred VanVleet
VanVleet has been increasing his profile over the past couple of seasons. He led the Raptors offense and was the main playmaker. He averaged 19.3 ppg and 7.2 apg this season. He is aggressive on both ends of the floor. He will have multiple offers and it may be hard for the Raptors to convince him to return.
#2 - Kyrie Irving
Irving is rumored to return to Dallas and the Mavericks have said they want to re-sign him. But you never know with Irving. He is eligible for a 5-year, $272.9 million deal. It would be unlikely for him to accept a discount short of the max. The Rockets, Heat and Lakers have been rumored to be interested if he leaves Dallas.
#1- James Harden
Harden may go back to the Philadelphia 76ers. He can opt in to his $35.6 million player option. He could also opt out and demand the max after taking a bit of discount when originally signing with the Sixers. The Rockets are also interested in bringing Harden back to Houston.