NBA Games Today: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers the encounter to watch out for tonight, Boston Celtics begin life without Gordon Hayward

The NBA games today feature some exciting clashes between the best teams in the league. With the NBA playoff games now underway, we get to see young sensation Luka Doncic go up against the reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

In the NBA games today, we also have the Boston Celtics going up against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers. We expect another blockbuster game between the two sides.

Let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Back at it in 12 hours!



The #NBAPlayoffs continue Wednesday with hoops all day on NBA TV & TNT! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/MtWLQFoa6u — NBA (@NBA) August 19, 2020

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to win a game in this series against the Toronto Raptors | NBA Games Today

The Brooklyn Nets go up against the Toronto Raptors once again in the NBA games today, as they hope to steal a game against the defending champions. The Raptors cruised to victory in Game 1 and will look to replicate their performance in Game 2 as they continue their march towards the second round of the NBA playoffs.

22 Pts / 7 Reb / 3 Ast / @sergeibaka



*Chefs Kiss* pic.twitter.com/y5WrfMOkOE — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 17, 2020

Look out for Fred VanVleet and Caris LeVert in action on the offensive end. Serge Ibaka will be a key defender for the Toronto Raptors in this game.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will hope to steal a game from the Denver Nuggets | NBA Games Today

This match-up between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets is one of the much awaited NBA games today. The Denver Nuggets managed to pull off an overtime victory with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way. The Nuggets will be wary of Donovan Mitchell, who scored 57 points and nearly took the game away from them single-handedly.

It will be important for the Nuggets to win this game before Mike Conley returns for the Jazz in Game 3. Look out for another blitz from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray in what could be a crucial game in this series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will hope to beat the Boston Celtics | NBA Games Today

In one of the blockbuster NBA games today, the Boston Celtics will look to continue their winning streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Joel Embiid will take center stage in the continued absence of Ben Simmons. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is expected to lead the way once again.

29 PTS, 6 RBS, 4 AST, 3 STL@fchwpo came up huge in the second half ☘️ #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/nm1D44l9mm — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

Gordon Hayward is out for the Boston Celtics and this will be a test for Tatum and Brown. The rest of this series is no longer biased in favor of the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to come out hungry for a win.

Will this game be the turning point of the series where Embiid takes charge? Or will the young Boston Celtics storm to a 2-0 lead in this series? We hope to have a nail-biter of a game with these Eastern Conference giants taking each other on.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks take on the LA Clippers | NBA Games Today

In the marquee game of the night, the Dallas Mavericks will seek revenge against the LA Clippers after their Game 1 loss. The Mavericks were in prime position to win Game 1 with Luka Doncic putting up a 42-point performance. Had Kristaps Porzingis not been ejected, the Dallas Mavericks would have likely won the game.

42 points in 1st ever playoffs.



Built different. pic.twitter.com/YSjmYIknNb — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 18, 2020

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George put up great performances as the Clippers demonstrated excellent chemistry on the court. Lou Williams also showed us why he is considered among the best bench players in league.

Will the Mavericks' young duo make their mark with a win tonight? Or will the LA Clippers' defense stop the Mavericks' offense from taking off?

