NBA Games Today: Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic face off; Grizzlies fighting to hold on to 8th spot with Suns and Spurs also in action

In the NBA games today, we have some exciting action with teams staking their claims for a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Memphis Grizzlies sit at the eighth spot currently, with the Portland Trail Blazers at their heels just half a game behind them at the ninth spot. With just a few more seeding games remaining for most teams, this is where the battle for the eighth and ninth spots in the Western Conference heats up.

The Memphis Grizzlies, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns, and the San Antonio Spurs are all in action today. Every team would hope to keep their playoff dreams alive with wins.

In the NBA games today, we get to see a clash of titans with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks taking on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The Phoenix Suns, who have been balling out so far, will go up against an injury-hit Philadelphia 76ers.

Also in the NBA games today, we have the Memphis Grizzlies fighting for the eighth spot in a challenging match-up against the dominant Boston Celtics. The result of this game could potentially shake things up in the Western Conference standings.

Here is the list of all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

The @Suns move within 1 game of 8th in the West! #WholeNewGame



Who will face-off in the Western Conference Play-In and who will be the final team in the #NBAPlayoffs? pic.twitter.com/2UHjzH9B9U — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2020

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets Caris LaVert in action

The seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic take each other on in today's first game. The Nets are coming off back-to-back wins against the Sacramento Kings and NBA title favorites LA Clippers. With Caris LaVert and Joe Harris leading the undermanned team, they have exceeded expectations so far in the seeding games.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, have been on a four-game losing streak as they have played tougher opponents. With Aaron Gordon out with injury and Evan Fournier down with an illness, the Magic's chances of stealing a victory are low.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets superstar Russell Westbrook

The San Antonio Spurs have a crucial game today as they go up against the dominant Houston Rockets. Currently in the tenth spot in the Western Conference, they are just one game behind the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. With DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White balling out, they will fancy their chances against Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets.

To the Houston Rockets, this game will be a good opportunity to catch up to the third-seeded Denver Nuggets. With James Harden sitting out the game, coach Mike D'Antoni will work on offensive strategies with Westbrook at the focal point. The Rockets remain favorites in this match-up but we can expect some surprises from coach Pop's men.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker in action

One of the most important NBA games today for the play-in tournament is the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Phoenix Suns are currently 6-0 in the NBA bubble and are just one game away from the eighth seed. They have a great chance to make it to the playoffs this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to play this game without Ben Simmons, who is out for the rest of the season, and Joel Embiid, who is nursing an ankle injury. This game will be a test of the leadership of Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson as they go up against the juggernaut that is the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns will be the favorites with the momentum in their favor, and the 76ers' injuries further improve their chances. They are making a great run and will hope to remain undefeated through the seeding games. Their NBA playoff hopes lie in the hands of Devin Booker and Ricky Rubio as they gun for their seventh straight win in the NBA bubble.

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies

NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum in action for the Boston Celtics

In one of the more crucial NBA games today, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Eastern Conference giants, the Boston Celtics. With Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, and Jaylen Brown all performing at their best, the Memphis Grizzlies have their work cut out for them in this game.

31 PTS, 9 RBS, 5 AST@gordonhayward powered us to our 4th bubble win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T1ESE9qB0U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 10, 2020

NBA Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant will have to step up to the challenge and lead from the forefront if the Memphis Grizzlies hope to earn this crucial win. Their playoff hopes hang in balance and without Jaren Jackson Jr., they will need all their players at full strength in this game.

The Boston Celtics, who are coming off a three-game winning streak, will be feeling very confident going into this game. They are clear favorites and have the odds highly in their favor.

Also Read: Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Dallas Mavericks in one of the biggest NBA games today

In tonight's marquee NBA game, Damian Lillard will lead the Portland Trail Blazers against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Trail Blazers have been on a roll, with Damian Lillard averaging 33 points and 9.5 assists a game in the seeding games so far. CJ McCollum has played his part as the secondary scorer while Carmelo Anthony has once again shown us his clutch shooting ability.

The Dallas Mavericks have finally hit their stride with two straight wins. While Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are playing at an elite level, they have struggled in the final minutes of games, giving up the lead at crucial moments. The Mavericks will have to figure out their late-game scoring issues, especially since they are up against Damian Lillard, who is one of the most clutch players in the NBA.

We expect this to be a very close and hard-fought game. The Blazers will hope to snatch victory tonight and jump to the eighth spot in the Western Conference. The Mavericks, on the other hand, will like to keep the momentum going and overtake the Utah Jazz, who are the sixth seed.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks, go up against the Washington Wizards who have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Bucks lost their previous game to the defending NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors. While Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play due to a dental procedure, Khris Middleton led the team to just an 8-point defeat.

The Washington Wizards will hope to gain from the NBA bubble experience and try to stage an unlikely upset against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Their young stars Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown, and Thomas Bryant will hope to secure at least one win in the NBA bubble.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings

NBA sensation Zion Williamson in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

In this dead rubber match-up of eliminated teams, the New Orleans Pelicans will hope to rack up a few wins as they prepare to depart from the NBA bubble. Young NBA stars Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Zion Williamson will hope to end this season on a high note by winning their last two games.

The Sacramento Kings will hope to take a win in this game and look to improve their offense in their last two games this season. With De'Aaron Fox being in great form, they can hope to beat the Pelicans in this game.

Also Read: Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2020