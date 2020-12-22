NBA Games Today: Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets TV Schedule, Time, Channel & Live Stream

The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors headline the NBA opening night doubleheader. This matchup was chosen to be one of the NBA games today as three superstars are back on the floor after a long time — Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. The NBA fraternity is excited to see them back after long-term injuries.

Seeing Steph, KD and Kyrie back hooping feels right! Also Brooklyn is about to be a problem 🍿 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 14, 2020

Fans are excited to see former teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant go head-to-head, a sight we haven't seen since 2016, when Durant was in OKC. The point guard battle of two of the best ball handlers in the league — Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving — is going to be thrilling as well.

The absence of Klay Thompson is heartbreaking for NBA fans all over, as everyone was excited to see his return. Moreover, Draymond Green is reported to miss out due to injury as well. Green and Thompson's absence from the Golden State Warriors' lineup means the Brooklyn Nets are favored to win this game.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets Team News

The Golden State Warriors are entering this game at an inopportune time. After dominating the league for 5 straight years, their dynasty came to an end after a slew of injuries to key players.

Stephen Curry is back on the floor healthy as ever, but Draymond Green is facing issues with his foot and is going to sit out today. The team will certainly feel the absence of Klay Thompson on the court. One of their bench players, Alen Smailagic, is out with a right knee injury as well.

Injured: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Brooklyn Nets were plagued with injuries last season, but now return healthy as ever. The team's star forward Kevin Durant was undergoing rehab after his Achilles tear surgery, and the team's star point guard Kyrie Irving played just 20 games last season.

The Nets have no injuries to key players, and will be ready to grab the victory against the Golden State Warriors. One of their bench players, Nicolas Claxton, is injured — but he wasn't projected to get much playing time anyway.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets begin?

United States: 22nd December 2020 - 7 PM ET

India: 23rd December 2020 - 5:30 AM IST

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets on TV?

United States: TNT (National Broadcast) + WFAN (Radio)

India: Not Available (as of now)

How to watch livestreaming of Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets?

Worldwide: NBA League Pass

