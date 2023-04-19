NBA games on TV (19th April 2023): Which games will be televised today?

NBA playoffs action heats up with three games slated for Wednesday night. The schedule starts at 7:30 PM ET, pitting the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. TNT will air the game on national TV while Bally Sports Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet will handle local coverage.

At 9:00 PM ET, the Miami Heat are looking to grab a 2-0 lead against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. NBA TV will feature the game on national TV while Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Sun are the local channels to watch out for.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "We're eager to set the game plan for game 2 and move forward." "We're eager to set the game plan for game 2 and move forward." https://t.co/3bHM7FDoGH

The night ends in Denver, where the Nuggets are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. TNT’s national coverage starts at 10:00 PM ET while ALT and BSN simulcast the game via local channels.

The seventh-seeded LA Lakers are looking to grab a stranglehold of the series against the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James and the LA Lakers punched a playoff spot via the play-in tournament. They were the underdogs against the second-ranked Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason.

After struggling to get into the playoffs, they could grab a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night. NBA All-Star Ja Morant suffered a wrist injury in Game 1 and is now ruled questionable for Game 2.

The Lakers, led by their four-time NBA MVP, are humming at just the right time. Memphis could be in deep trouble after Wednesday night.

If Morant is unavailable or less than 100%, the Lakers could march back to Crypto.com Arena with a confidence-boosting 2-0 edge.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to bounce back with or without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes after a scary fall that landed him on his backside. Without “The Greek Freak,” the Miami Heat won Game 1 behind Jimmy Butler’s superb performance.

Miami will be playing without Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in the series opener. Herro’s injury might be more impactful than Antetokounmpo’s absence if the Milwaukee superstar is unavailable.

The Bucks owned the NBA’s best record despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo in some of their games. They’ll be ready for Game 2 even if he does not play.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will not get complacent despite the 1-0 edge. They know what the Bucks are capable of and will try to put Milwaukee in an even deeper hole.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to put up a better fight in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t look like they belonged on the same court as the Denver Nuggets in Game 1. Minnesota were overwhelmed in their 109-90 loss to Denver.

The Timberwolves starters combined to score 52 points in the losing cause. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tallied 57 points themselves alone.

It was a game the Timberwolves wanted to forget. They get a chance to redeem themselves tonight, particularly with reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic questionable due to a right wrist sprain.

