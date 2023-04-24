NBA games on TV (24th April 2023): Which playoffs games will be televised today?

NBA playoffs basketball continues on Monday night when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their series. TNT will feature the game on national TV at 7:30 PM ET, while Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Wisconsin will handle local coverage.

At 10:00 PM ET, the LA Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their series. TNT will cover the game on national TV while Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Memphis will be the local channels to watch out for.

Both games can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

The Miami Heat are looking to grab a 3-1 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat lost Jimmy Butler to an injury in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 and it still didn’t matter. Miami’s sizzling hot shooting allowed them to build a 29-point lead and buck Butler’s injury to win 121-99.

The Heat shot 53.6% from the field, including 48.5% from behind the arc. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, the Bucks had no chance of rallying for the win.

The squad is currently in the middle of one of the best shotmaking stretches in franchise history, and it's coming at a great time.

It remains to be seen if Miami can sustain its blistering form. They will continue to miss Tyler Herro and may have to play with a compromised Butler. How the Heat can respond to these injuries could make or break their series.

The Miami Heat have ruled “Jimmy Buckets” questionable heading into Game 4 due to a bruised glute. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t like how Butler moved when he returned from the locker room following his fall. He may likely be a game-time decision for Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks, holders of the NBA’s best record in the regular season, are desperately hoping for Giannis Antetokounmpo to return. Antetokounmpo’s absence has been sorely felt on both ends of the floor by the Bucks.

The Bucks were fourth in the NBA in defensive rating in the regular season with a 110.0 DRTG. They are now last among eight teams in the playoffs with 123.5 defensive efficiency. The San Antonio Spurs, the worst team in this category before the playoffs, had a 119.6 DRTG.

If the Milwaukee Bucks can’t get back to their defensive identity, they may have to go back to Wisconsin on the brink of elimination.

Anthony Davis needs to show up for Monday night’s crucial Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies

The LA Lakers had a golden opportunity to grab a 2-0 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 on the road. Memphis played without Ja Morant, but the Lakers couldn’t capitalize on that. They lost 103-93.

The Lakers were led by four-time NBA MVP LeBron James with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis, on the other hand, finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. AD was even outplayed by Xavier Tillman, a backup big for the Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis is the first Laker with 30 Pts, 15 Reb and 3 Blk in a playoff game since Pau Gasol in 2008

A win tonight by the Lakers will give them a commanding 3-1 lead as they head back to Memphis. If Anthony Davis shows up big time, as he did in Game 3, Los Angeles could put the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination.

