NBA GM lists New York Knicks as ideal landing spot for Anthony Davis: Report

Seeing Anthony Davis in a New York Knicks jersey in the 2024-25 season is not something many would expect. However, as per Heavy Sport, one anonymous NBA general manager believes that the Los Angeles Lakers could send the nine-time All-Star to the East in a move that might be questionable to some.

Now, why would the Lakers want to send their second-biggest star away? Yes, they have struggled this season, but they still have a chance to make the playoffs if they can survive the Play-in Tournament. It is not what they envisioned, but Davis can hardly be blamed.

The team could just choose to retool around Davis for 2024-25 and see where that takes them. However, rumors are suggesting that there are people in the Lakers front office who want to begin a total rebuild, and if these were true, then the All-Star big man would be among the first to go.

The reason why this anonymous GM told Heavy's Sean Deveney that the Knicks are his potential destination is that there are only a few teams that can take his salary, and New York is one of them.

Additionally, sending him to a contender like the Knicks will allow them to keep a good relationship with agent Klutch Sports. Maintaining that good standing will give LA better chances at landing stars whom the agency manages or will manage in the future.

These are all rumors at this point, but if Anthony Davis and the Lakers struggle in the postseason, then it might become a serious discussion around the league.

Anthony Davis will play the most games for a season in his career

Anthony Davis has received some criticism for being unable to remain healthy, thus hurting his team. Since the 2018-19 season, Davis has never played in more than 62 regular season games (2019-20). In fact, from the 2020-21 season to last year, he only played in a total of 132 games.

However, Davis has turned that around in 2023-24. He has tied his record for the most number of games played in a season, which is 75. Additionally, if he can suit up against the New Orleans Pelicans for the Lakers' final outing of this year's regular season, then he will beat his personal best with 76 games played in one season.

Not only is that a personal best, but it also matches the number of games he played from 2020 to 2022. Throughout the 76 matchups, he averaged 24.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.4 blocks.

These numbers prove that Anthony Davis can continue to be a foundational piece for the Lakers if they decide to hold on to him a little longer.