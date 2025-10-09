NBA GMs predict $40,008,489 Rockets youngster to have the biggest breakout in 2025-26

The NBA conducted its annual general manager survey, revealing the top executives' predictions ahead of the 2025-2026 season. For the biggest breakout star for the upcoming season, they picked the Houston Rockets' guard, Amen Thompson.

Thompson, who is earning $40,008,489 in his current contract, got 30 percent of the GM's votes, outlasting his twin, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, all of whom got 10 percent.

Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner had seven percent of the votes on top of other players such as Portland Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija, Spurs' Stephon Castle, Phoenix Suns' Jalen Green, Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson, Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, Washington Wizards' Alex Sarr, Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Rockets' Reed Sheppard, Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., New Orlean Pelicans' Zion Williamson.

OKC Thunder's Jalen Williams got the most votes last year. Williams was the second-best player in the Thunder's championship run in 2025, highlighted by his 40-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson is expected to take the cudgels left by Rockets' lead point guard Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in an offseason workout in the Bahamas, potentially sidelining him for the 2025-2026 season.

In his sophomore year last season, Thompson averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game as the Rockets' top perimeter defender.

The Rockets added veteran Kevin Durant to their young core, led by Sengun and Smith Jr.

Houston finished in the second seed of the Western Conference last year, winning 52 games. They lost in the first round against the Golden State Warriors.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka expects the best version of Amen Thompson every night in the season

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka wants to push Amen Thompson into a consistent two-way contributor for next season. Following the Rockets' preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Udoka believed Thompson should be the best version of himself every night during the season.

“He is going to be on the best guy night in and night out,” Udoka said. “Whether that is from point guard, to four (power forward), to five (center), at times. We will still rely on him to be great at what he does, and expand his role on the (defensive) end.”

Thompson had 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against the Jazz in the preseason clash, turning heads early ahead of the season.

The Rockets will open their regular season campaign against the defending champions Thunder, on Oct. 21.

