NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 3: LeBron James teammate who has 1,500+ career three-pointers made

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 3 has been released. Today is the 36th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 3 HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns

Grid 3 - Mavericks player who had 1500+ career 3-pointers

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns

Grid 6 - Blazers player who had 1500+ career 3-pointers

Grid 7 - A LeBron James’ teammate who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 8 - A LeBron James’ teammate who also played for the Phoenix Suns

Grid 9 - A LeBron James’ teammate with 1500+ career 3-pointers

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopGrids for Day 36

LeBron James has played with hundreds of players in the NBA. Considering he will be playing his 21st campaign next season, Grids 7-9 will have some interesting options.

For Grid 7, Joe Smith is an intriguing option. The No. 1 pick of the 1995 draft and “King James” were teammates for nearly two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2007-08 and 2008-09). Smith also had a stint with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003-04 to 2005-06.

Before retiring, Shawn Marion, who had four All-Star seasons with the Phoenix Suns, had a chance to play with James. They were teammates in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ failed 2015 championship bid against the Golden State Warriors.

Kevin Love has 1,566 career three-pointers in 15 seasons. The power forward and LeBron James arrived together in Cleveland in the summer of 2014. Akron’s prodigal son returned that year to the Cavaliers while Love was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The two superstars were part of the 2016 Cleveland team that pulled off a stunning upset of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

Completed HoopGrids puzzle

