NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 4: Pistons players who played for the Nets and the Cavaliers

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 4 has been released. Today is the 37th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 4 NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 2 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3 - Pistons player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 4 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 5 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6 - Timberwolves player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Grid 7 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets

Grid 8 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 9 - Hawks player who averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season

Rules to remember:

Choose a player for each grid that matches the criteria for that grid's row and column.

You have nine guesses to complete the whole grid. Each guess, whether correct or incorrect, counts as a guess.

A player can only be used once.

Players who played in the NBA, ABA or BAA (inactive or not) are potential answers.

Previous names of franchises will qualify. Seattle SuperSonics players will match for the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Jersey Americans, New York Nets, and New Jersey Nets players will match for the Brooklyn Nets.

For player and team grid: a player must have played at least one game (in the regular season or playoffs) for that team.

For team and award grid: The player must have won the award in a season he appeared for that team.

To qualify as winning the NBA Finals for a team, a player must have been on the postseason roster during the title-winning season.

For team and season stat: The player must have recorded the stat while on that team. For players who played on multiple teams in a season, the stat must have been recorded with that team.

NBA HoopGrids for Day 37

For Grid 1, Rick Mahorn and Spencer Dinwiddie are options. Mahorn was a bruising big man for the Detroit Pistons during their championship years. After playing in Italy during the 1991-92 season, he returned to the NBA with the New Jersey Nets for four seasons.

Dinwiddie, meanwhile, started his pro basketball career with the Pistons. He then signed with the Brooklyn Nets after his stint in Detroit.

Bill Laimbeer and Ben Wallace are two big men who helped bring championships to Detroit but also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Laimbeer had a so-so start to his pro basketball career in Cleveland before playing for the Pistons.

As part of the “Bad Boys” alongside Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman and others, he became a four-time All-Star. Laimbeer was a big part of the Pistons’ 1989 and 1990 championships.

Wallace was the Pistons’ defensive lynchpin from 2000-01 to 2005-06. He was a four-time All-Star and also won the Defensive Player of the Year four times. “Big Ben” later played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darko Milicic is remembered as one of the biggest busts in NBA history. He was drafted second by the Detroit Pistons in 2003 ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade. The most he averaged for the Pistons was 1.8 PPG during the 2004-05 season.

Here's the filled-out August 4 NBA HoopGrids:

Completed August 4 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

