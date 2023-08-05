NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 5

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 5 has been released. Today is the 38th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

August 5 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Clues for the August 5 NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - Member of the 76ers who lost 55+ games in a single season

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls

Cell 6 - Member of the Bucks who lost 55+ games in a single season

Cell 7 - Shaquille O’Neal’s former teammate who also played for the LA Clippers

Cell - 8 Shaquille O’Neal’s former teammate who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell - 9 O’Neal’s former teammate who lost 55+ games in a single season

NBA HoopGrids for Day 38

For Cell 1, Montrezl Harrell is a popular choice. Harrell won the Sixth Man of the Year award with the LA Clippers during the 2019-20 season. “Trez” was also the backup to Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

An almost-forgotten name is also an option here. World B. Free opened his career with the 76ers from 1975 until 1978. From Philly, he played with the Clippers who were still based in San Diego at that time.

Nikola Vucevic and John Salmons are potential answers for Cell 2. Vucevic has been the Chicago Bulls’ starting center over the last three seasons but started his career with the 76ers.

Salmons also began his pro basketball career in Philly and then later played for nearly two seasons with the Bulls.

There are numerous names to choose from the Philadelphia 76ers who lost at least 55 games in a single season. From 2013-14 to 2015-16 they lost 63, 64 and 72 games, respectively. Clarence Weatherspoon, Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor, Jerami Grant, JaVale McGee, Robert Covington and many more are possible Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 might be Terry Cummings or Eric Bledsoe. Cummings was an underrated two-time All-Star with the Milwaukee Bucks in the ‘80s. He began his career averaging 23.3 PPG in his first two seasons with the Clippers who were still in San Diego.

Bledsoe should be a more familiar name for younger basketball fans. He was the Bucks’ starting point guard from 2017-18 to 2019-20 and played for the Clippers during the 2021-22 season.

Milwaukee Bucks backup center Bobby Portis Jr., who will compete with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup is a popular answer for Cell 5. He started his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and played there for almost four seasons.

Marcus Fizer is almost a forgotten name, which would be a great fit here. Fizer was in the NBA for only six seasons, the first four of which were with the Bucks before a year with the Bulls.

The 2013-14 Bucks lost 67 games giving basketball fans plenty of options for Cell 6. A 19-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo was part of that team and so were Zaza Pachulia, O.J. Mayo and Khris Middleton.

Shaquille O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 seasons and naturally had hundreds of teammates.

Ruben Patterson opened his career in pro basketball with the LA Lakers in 1998-99 which had Shaq as their best player. He also played for the LA Clippers in 2007-08 before retiring.

Shaq once played with a sharpshooter in his rookie season (1992-93) with the Orlando Magic. That player eventually hit an iconic shot for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals off a pass from Michael Jordan. His name was Steve Kerr.

Jason Williams could be an answer for Cell 9. He won a championship with O'Neal with the Miami Heat and lost 59 games with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2001-02 season.

Here’s the filled-out HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 5 NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

