NBA HoopGrids answers for today August 5: Shaquille O’Neal’s teammate who also played for the LA Clippers

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle for August 5 has been released. Today is the 38th day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.
Here’s a look at today’s grid:
Clues for the August 5 NBA HoopGrids:
Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers
Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls
Cell 3 - Member of the 76ers who lost 55+ games in a single season
Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers
Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls
Cell 6 - Member of the Bucks who lost 55+ games in a single season
Cell 7 - Shaquille O’Neal’s former teammate who also played for the LA Clippers
Cell - 8 Shaquille O’Neal’s former teammate who also played for the Chicago Bulls
Cell - 9 O’Neal’s former teammate who lost 55+ games in a single season
NBA HoopGrids for Day 38
Shaquille O’Neal played for six teams in the NBA for 19 seasons and naturally had hundreds of teammates.
For Cell 9, Ruben Patterson and Glen Davis are possible answers. Patterson opened his career in pro basketball with the LA Lakers in 1998-99 which had Shaq as their best player. He also played for the LA Clippers in 2007-08 before retiring.
Davis, meanwhile, was on the 2010-11 Boston Celtics team that had O’Neal, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Shaq retired after his stint with the Cs to cap off a Hall of Fame career. “Big Baby” went on to play for the Clippers for two seasons (2013-14 - 2014-15).
Shaq once played with a sharpshooter in his rookie season (1992-93) with the Orlando Magic. That player eventually hit an iconic shot for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals off a pass from Michael Jordan. His name was Steve Kerr.
The “Diesel” also had a chance to play with another guard who also had a stint with the Bulls (2003-2005. Jannero Pargo was with Shaq when they lost to the eventual champion San Antonio Spurs in the 2003 NBA playoffs.
Jason Williams could be an answer for Cell 9. He won a championship with O'Neal with the Miami Heat and lost 59 games with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2001-02 season.
Joel Anthony is also an option here. Shaquille O’Neal was on his way out of Miami when Anthony became one of his backups. Shaq was traded to the Phoenix Suns, which was a big part of why the Heat lost 67 games that season.
Here’s the filled-out HoopGrids puzzle:
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)