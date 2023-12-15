NBA HoopGrids for Dec. 14: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles.

The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - A player who played for the Heat and averaged 5+ rebounds per game in a season

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Heat and was a teammate of James Johnson

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls

Cell 5 - A player who played for the Raptors and averaged 5+ rebounds per game in a season

Cell 6 - A player who played for the Raptors and was a teammate of James Johnson

Cell 7 - A teammate of Taj Gibson who also played for the Bulls

Cell 8 - A teammate of Gibson who averaged 5+ rebounds per game in a season

Cell 9 - A teammate of both Taj Gibson and James Johnson

Answers to the Dec. 14 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Kendall Gill, Max Strus and Dwyane Wade. They all had stints with the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat.

Grant Long, Kyle Lowry and Alonzo Mourning played for the Heat and averaged 5+ rebounds per game in a season. They fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Okaro White, Josh Richardson and Tyler Herro played for the Miami Heat and were former teammates of James Johnson. Cell 3 is where they fit best.

Cell 4 could be Corie Blount, Garrett Temple and DeMar DeRozan. They all had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Alvin Robertson, Vince Carter and Marc Gasol averaged 5+ rebounds per game in a season and also played for the Raptors. Cell 5 is where they fit best.

Gary Forbes, Greg Stiemsma and Anthony Bennett played for Toronto and were also former teammates of James Johnson. Cell 6 suits them well.

Cell 7 could be Lindsey Hunter, Cameron Bairstow and Cristiano Felicio. They formerly played for the Chicago Bulls and once played alongside Taj Gibson.

Andre Roberson, Luol Deng and Dario Saric were also erstwhile teammates of Gibson and averaged 5+ rebounds per game in a season. Cell 8 fits them best.

Cell 9 answers of the NBA HoopGrids include Aaron Gray, Derrick Rose and Omer Asik. They were former teammates of James Johnson and Taj Gibson.

Here’s the filled-out Dec. 14 NBA HoopGrids

