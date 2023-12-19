NBA HoopGrids for Dec. 19: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The NBA HoopGrids continue to be a favorite among basketball fans despite the ongoing season. With action heating up on the court, grid followers are just as thrilled to answer puzzles. Before and after live games, solving trivia has remained a big part of the day for basketball lovers.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A bit tricky as this is the first time NBA HoopGrids has come up with this. The answer is simply any Memphis Grizzlies player who logged regular season minutes.

Cell 2 - A player who played for the Grizzlies and had 100+ assists in a season

Cell 3 - A player who played for the Grizzlies during the 2020s

Cell 4 - A player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and won NBA Rookie of the Month

Cell 5 - A player who won NBA Rookie of the Month and finished with 100+ assists in a season

Cell 6 - A player who played in the 2020s and won NBA Rookie of the Month honors

Cell 7 - Ja Morant teammate who played for the Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 8 - A teammate of Morant who had 100+ assists in a season

Cell 9 - A teammate of Ja Morant who played in the 2020s

Answers to the Dec. 19 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could be Nick Calathes, Omari Johnson and Sam Young as they all played regular-season minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Marshon Brooks, Acie Law and Mike Bibby played for the Grizzlies and had 100+ assists in one season. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the grid.

Justin Holiday, Rudy Gay and Solomon Hill played for the Grizzlies in the 2020s, making them Cell 3 answers of today's grid.

Cell 4 could be Beno Udrih, Ben McLemore and Pau Gasol. They once respectively won Rookie of the Month honors and also played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

O.J. Mayo, Michael Carter-Williams and Bennedict Mathurin had 100+ assists in a season and won NBA Rookie of the Month. Cell 5 is where they fit best.

Jonas Valanciunas, Elfrid Payton and Kevin Love played in the 2020s and won NBA Rookie of the Month. Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids is where they fit best.

Cell 7 could be Jontay Porter, Steven Adams and Desmond Bane. They played with Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jae Crowder, Justise Winslow and Danny Green had 100+ assists in a season and were former teammates of Ja Morant. They are excellent Cell 8 answers.

Yves Pons, Ziaire Williams and Xavier Tillman played in the 2020s alongside Morant. Cell 9 of today’s grid is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out Dec. 19 NBA HoopGrids:

The completed Dec. 19 NBA HoopGrids