NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 8

The Immaculate Grid NBA challenge for August 8 has dropped. The widespread daily trivia game continues to test basketball fans’ NBA expertise.

Depending on the day, it can sometimes be difficult for some fans to complete the full grid by themselves.

Here's a closer look at the clues for today's Immaculate Grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 3: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and has won an NBA championship.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 6: NBA player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and has won an NBA championship.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.

Grid 9: NBA player who has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has won an NBA championship.

Today’s full Immaculate Grid is as follows:

Starting with Grids 1 to 3, regarding Dallas Mavericks players who have played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and have won an NBA championship.

NBA legend Vince Carter played for both the Mavs and the Grizzlies late in his career. Meanwhile, big man Christian Wood has played for the Mavs and the Rockets in recent seasons.

In addition, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki famously carried Dallas to its first and only NBA title in 2011 after dispatching the LeBron James-led Miami Heat.

Next, look at Grids 4 to 6, involving Milwaukee Bucks players who have played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and have won an NBA championship.

Infamous shooting guard Grayson Allen has suited up for both the Bucks and the Grizzlies in recent seasons. Meanwhile, 12-year NBA veteran forward P.J. Tucker has played for both the Bucks and the Rockets.

In addition, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee over the Phoenix Suns to win the 2021 NBA title.

Finally, Grids 7 to 9, regarding Cleveland Cavaliers players who have played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and have won an NBA championship.

Former NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller played for both the Cavs and the Grizzlies. Meanwhile, combo guard Kevin Porter Jr. has played for the Cavs and the Rockets in recent seasons.

In addition, superstar forward LeBron James famously led Cleveland to its first and only NBA title in 2016. This came after the Cavs made history by coming back from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Immaculate Grid:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 8

More NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 8

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry and Jason Kidd

Other players who have played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies include Jae Crowder, Courtney Lee, O.J. Mayo, Chandler Parsons and James Johnson.

Others who have played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets include Gerald Green, Corey Brewer, Tyson Chandler, Brandon Knight and Boban Marjanovic

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Jason Terry, Caron Butler and J.J. Barea have all won NBA championships with the Dallas Mavericks.

Other players who have played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies include Pau Gasol, Jevon Carter, Ish Smith, Garrett Temple and Hakim Warrick.

Others who have played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets include Rafer Alston, D.J. Augustin, Michael Beasley, DeMarcus Cousins and Luc Mbah a Moute.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo have all won NBA championships with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Other players who have played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies include Chris Anderson, Omri Casspi, Danny Green, Jeff Green and C.J. Miles.

Others who have played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets include David Nwaba, Iman Shumpert, Isaiah Hartenstein, Sam Dekker and Scott Brooks.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and Kevin Love have all won NBA championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)