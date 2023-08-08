NBA Immaculate Grid Answers August 8: Rockets stars who played for the Mavericks and the Bucks

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for August 8 has been released. Today is the 41st day for fans to test their basketball knowledge as the league is in its offseason.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 8 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets

Cell 3 - League champ who played for the Mavericks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets

Cell 6 - League champ who played for the Bucks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets

Cell 9 - League champ who played for the Cavaliers

NBA Immaculate Grid for Day 41

Chandler Parsons and Vince Carter are solid answers for Cell 1. Parsons played with the Dallas Mavericks for two seasons and also had a stint with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Carter was in Dallas uniform from 2011-12 to 2013-14 and was in Memphis the next following three seasons.

Tyson Chandler, Boban Marjanovic and Christian Wood had a chance to play for the Mavericks and Houston Rockets at different times of their respective careers. Any of them will be a good fit for Cell 2.

Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Jason Terry, J.J. Barea and Peja Stojakovic were all part of the 2011 Mavericks championship team. They are good choices for Cell 3.

Grayson Allen is an easy choice for Cell 4. The Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard played for the Memphis Grizzlies before becoming Giannis Antetokounmpo’s statement. O.J. Mayo, meanwhile, starred for the Grizzlies in his first four seasons in the league. After a brief stint in Dallas, he played the last three seasons of his career with the Bucks.

P.J. Tucker is a popular answer for Cell 5. The bruising forward was a part of the Bucks’ 2021 championship team. Before his one-year stay in Milwaukee, Tucker was James Harden’s teammate in Houston for almost four seasons.

Rafer Alston is another choice here. “Skip to my Lou” brought his playground skills to the NBA via Milwaukee. He also spent almost four years playing with the Houston Rockets.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA championship twice (1971 and 2021) in franchise history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge and Jon McGlocklin were part of the first-time champs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were members of the second championship-winning team. Any of these names is suitable for Cell 6.

Here's the filled-out Immaculate Grid:

The completed NBA Immaculate Grid

