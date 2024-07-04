NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 4: All answers and hints listed

Based on the original grid game for MLB, the NBA Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on July 4. The game is expected to have an increase in users during the offseason when there's no NBA action. Let's look at the hints and answers for Grid No. 346.

Wednesday's puzzle has only one special category – a player who was born in the United States, which is the majority of NBA players in history. The other hints are players who played for the LA Lakers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for July 4:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for July 4

Grid 1 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and LA Lakers.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and was born in the United States.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was born in the United States.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the Washington Wizards and LA Lakers.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

Grid 9 - A player who played for the Washington Wizards and was born in the United States.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 4

The NBA Immaculate Grid players have two types of players – those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to have the lowest rarity score possible.

Here are some answers for the 346th NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler, Glen Rice, Bob McAdoo, Dick Barnett, Metta World Peace, Julius Randle, Dylan Windler and Ime Udoka.

Grid 2 - Glen Rice, Amar'e Stoudemire, Rod Strickland, Anthony Mason, Michael Beasley, Eddy Curry, Matt Fish, Maurice Harkless and Shannon Brown.

Grid 3 - Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Allan Houston, Richie Guerin, Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley, Matt Mooney, Greg Kite and Trevor Keels.

Grid 4 - Wilt Chamberlain, Dwight Howard, Lou Williams, Steve Mix, Archie Clark, Dick Barnett, Mac McClung, Darius Johnson-Odom and Mason Jones.

Grid 5 - Jimmy Butler, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry, Tyrone Hill, Clarence Weatherspoon, Josh Richardson, Isaac Austin, Bobby Jones and Javonte Smart.

Grid 6 - Hal Greer, Allen Iverson, Dolph Schayes, Julius Erving, Maurice Cheeks, Moses Malone, Darius Bazley, Casey Shaw and Antonio Lang.

Grid 7 - Dwight Howard, Antawn Jamison, Russell Westbrook, Archie Clark, Mitch Richmond, Trevon Ariza, Billy Ray Bates, Jay Huff and Gary Payton II.

Grid 8 - Rashard Lewis, Caron Butler, Juwan Howard, Jeff Malone, Otis Thorpe, Manute Bol, Mike Bibby, Jamaree Bouyea and Ronny Turiaf.

Grid 9 - Elvin Hayes, Bradley Beal, Jeff Malone, John Wall, Wes Unseld, Walt Bellamy, Gilbert Arenas, Chris Corchiani and Gaylon Nickerson.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback