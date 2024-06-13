NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 13: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid has released its latest puzzle for June 13, 2024. The popular trivia game will likely get an uptick in usage with the season about to be over with the Boston Celtics one win away from winning their 18th NBA championship. Let's look at the hints and answers for grid No. 325.

Thursday's puzzle only has one special category – a player who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season. The teams in the 325th NBA Immaculate Grid are the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 13:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 13

Here are the hints for today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 3: A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and averaged at least 10 rebounds per game.

Grid 4: A player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 5: A player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 6: A player who played for the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged at least 10 rebounds per game.

Grid 7: A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

Grid 8: A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Grid 9: A player who played for the Toronto Raptors and averaged at least 10 rebounds per game.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 13

The easy answer for Grids involving all the teams is NBA journeyman Garrett Temple. He has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors at some points in his career. He currently plays for the Raptors.

Here are other potential answers for each grid:

Grid 1 - Obvious answers here include Marco Belinelli, Rudy Gay and Vinny Del Negro. Rare options are Andrew Miller, Anthony Tolliver and Drew Gooden among others.

Grid 2 - Vince Carter is a popular answer here, as well as Tiny Archibald, Seth Curry and Reggie Theus. Other options include Wenyen Gabriel, Rod Higgins and Mikki Moore.

Grid 3 - Domantas Sabonis is an obvious option to use like DeMarcus Cousins and Chris Webber. Oscar Robertson, Wayne Embry and Clyde Lovellete are some rare answers here.

Grid 4 - Pau Gasol should be a standard answer here, as well as Rudy Gay, Danny Green and Kyle Anderson. Surprising answers include Tyler Zeller, Bobby Jones, Jeremy Richardson and Jason Sasser.

Grid 5 - Vince Carter and Jeff Green are the popular answers. Some of the unique options here are Marquis Teague, Andre Emmett and Eddie Gill.

Grid 6 - The only options here are Zach Randolph, Jonas Valanciunas, Steven Adams and Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Pau Gasol never averaged at least 10 rebounds per game with the Grizzlies.

Grid 7 - DeMar DeRozan and Kawhi Leonard are the first two players who come to mind here. Other options include Linton Johnson, Justin Tentmon and Mengke Bateer.

Grid 8 - Vince Carter is possibly the best player to play for both the Raptors and Nets. Surprising players to suit up for both franchises are Damone Brown, Henry Ellenson and Goran Dragic.

Grid 9 - Only two Raptors players ever averaged at least 10 rebounds per game: Chris Bosh and Antonio Davis.

