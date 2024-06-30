NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 30: All answers and hints listed

The NBA Immaculate Grid released its most recent puzzle on June 30. Based on its MLB counterpart, the original basketball grid game will likely get an uptick in users as the offseason officially begins. Let's look at all the hints and answers for Grid No. 342.

Unlike yesterday's puzzle which had three special categories, Sunday's edition has no special categories. It's just a plain old grid with six teams serving as clues. The six teams are the LA Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for June 30:

NBA Immaculate Grid hints for June 30

Grid 1 - A player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers.

Grid 2 - A player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 3 - A player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

Grid 4 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers.

Grid 5 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 6 - A player who played for the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.

Grid 7 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and LA Clippers.

Grid 8 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Grid 9 - A player who played for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for June 30

There are two types of NBA Immaculate Grid players – those who want to finish the puzzle and those who want to finish with the lowest rarity score possible.

Here are some answers for the 342nd NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Sam Cassell, Chauncey Billups, Andre Miller, Jamal Crawford, Patrick Beverley, Robert Covington, Will Conroy, Anthony Goldwire and Richie Frahm.

Grid 2 - Al Jefferson, Thaddeus Young, Sam Mitchell, Brad Miller, Jeff Teague, Pooh Richardson, Chuck Person, Damjan Rudez and Damien Wilkins.

Grid 3 - Kevin Garnett, Stephon Marbury, Chauncey Billups, Al Jefferson, Wally Szczerbiak, Noah Vonleh, Matt Ryan, Darko Milicic and Jason Collins.

Grid 4 - Zach Randolph, Rajon Rondo, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Miller, Hedo Turkoglu, Cuttino Mobley, Drew Gooden, Ike Diogu and Zaid Abdul-Aziz.

Grid 5 - Domantas Sabonis, Peja Stojakovic, George Hill, Brad Miller, Billy Knight, Metta World Peace, Orien Greene, Orlando Johnson and Dominic McGuire.

Grid 6 - Bob Cousy, Tiny Archibald, Rajon Rondo, Danny Ainge, Gerald Wallace, Isiah Thomas, Jabari Parker, Terrence Williams and Dwayne Schintzius.

Grid 7 - Bob McAdoo, DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Crawford, Mark Jackson, Chauncey Billups, Marcus Camby, Carlton McKinney, Doug Christie and Cheikh Samb.

Grid 8 - Jalen Rose, Obi Toppin, Antonio Davis, Metta World Peace, Herb Williams, Mark Jackson, Courtney Sims, Jamison Brewer and Wesley Matthews.

Grid 9 - David Lee, Bob McAdoo, Rasheed Wallace, Marcus Morris, Kristaps Porzingis, Enes Freedom, Larry Robinson, Svi Mykhailiuk and Kadeem Allen.

Here's a completed NBA Immaculate Grid for today:

