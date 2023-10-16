NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 16: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

The 84th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans to test their basketball knowledge. With the preseason just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Bucks and Denver Nuggets

Cell 3 - A player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Magic and Nuggets

Cell 6 - A player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Magic

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Jazz and Denver Nuggets

Cell 9 - A player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Utah Jazz

Answers to the October 16 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Tyronn Lue, Brandon Knight, Moses Malone and Phil Ford. They all played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Chris Gatling, Alex English, Earl Boykins and Jason Hart suited up for the Bucks and Denver Nuggets. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Monta Ellis, Eric Bledsoe, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Milwaukee Bucks. They are Cell 3 answers.

Cell 4 could be Victor Oladipo, Juwan Howard, Kenny Smith and Rod Strickland. They all played for the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

Mike Miller, Ron Mercer, Gary Clark and Anthony Cook suited up for the Magic and Denver Nuggets. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Expand Tweet

Beno Udrih, Jameer Nelson, Elfrid Payton and Tracy McGrady averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Orlando Magic. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Joe Johnson, Jeff Green, DeMarre Carroll and Kelly Olynyk. They all played for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

Carlos Arroyo, Howard Eisley, Richard Jefferson and Trey Lyles suited up for the Jazz and Denver Nuggets. Any of them fit well in Cell 8.

Joe Ingles, John Stockton, Deron Williams and Ricky Rubio averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Utah Jazz. They are Cell 9 answers to today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed October 16 NBA Immaculate Grid