NBA Immaculate Grid answers for today (August 2)

The Immaculate Grid has released its newest NBA challenge for today, August 2. The trendy daily basketball trivia game has been testing fans’ NBA knowledge all offseason and shows no signs of slowing down.

With a completely new grid being dropped each day, fans can sometimes get perplexed by one or two grid squares and need some assistance.

Here is a closer look at the clues for today's Immaculate Grid:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Detroit Pistons and has won an NBA championship.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and has won an NBA championship.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has played for the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has played for the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has played for the Denver Nuggets and has won an NBA championship.

Today’s full Immaculate Grid is as follows:

Start with grid squares 1, 2 and 3, on Detroit Pistons players who have played for the Brooklyn Nets or Houston Rockets and have won an NBA championship.

Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin played four seasons in Detroit and two in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Josh Smith played two seasons in Detroit and two in Houston.

Finally, former four-time Defensive Player of the Year Ben Wallace played nine seasons in Detroit, winning an NBA title with the Pistons in 2004.

For grid squares 4, 5 and 6, concerning Toronto Raptors players who played for the Brooklyn Nets or Houston Rockets and won a championship.

NBA legend Vince Carter played seven seasons in Toronto and five with the Nets back when they were located in New Jersey. Meanwhile, fellow great Tracy McGrady played three seasons in Toronto and six in Houston.

Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard then famously led the Raptors to their first NBA title during his lone season in Toronto in 2019.

Finally, looking at grid squares 7, 8 and 9, Denver Nuggets players who played for the Brooklyn Nets or Houston Rockets and have won a championship.

Bruce Brown played one season in Denver and two in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony played eight years in Denver and one year in Houston.

Finally, superstar center Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to its first NBA title last season during his eighth year with the franchise.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s Immaculate Grid:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

More NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 2

Former Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond

Other players who have played for the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets include Bojan Bogdanovic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Drummond, Wayne Ellington and Nerlens Noel.

Others who have played for the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets include Christian Wood, D.J. Augustin, Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and Marcus Morris.

Meanwhile, Isiah Thomas, Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton, Dennis Rodman and Rasheed Wallace have all won an NBA title with the Pistons.

Other players who have played for the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets include Andrea Bargnani, DeMarre Carroll, Thaddeus Young, Jeremy Lin and Ed Davis.

Others who have played for the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets include Marcus Camby, Hakeem Olajuwon, Luis Scola, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Danny Green, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet have all won an NBA title with the Raptors.

Other players who have played for the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets include Wilson Chandler, Kenneth Faried, Randy Foye, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan.

Others who have played for the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets include DeMarcus Cousins, Corey Brewer, Austin Rivers, Ish Smith and Ty Lawson.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson have all won an NBA title with the Nuggets.

