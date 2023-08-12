NBA In-Season tournament 2023 start date and everything we know so far

The 2023 NBA In-Season tournament will be the first time the league will venture into a tournament of this style. With the goal being a mid-season tournament, commissioner Adam Silver is hoping for fierce competition.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything we know about the NBA In-Season tournament starting with the tipoff on Nov. 3. Just over a month later on Saturday, Dec. 9, two teams will compete in the inaugural championship game.

So far, teams have been sorted into groups of five within their conference, with teams playing round robin games within their group from Nov. 3 to Nov. 28.

The groupings, which were recently announced by the NBA, are as follows:

Western Conference Group A:

Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

Western Conference Group B:

Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

Western Conference Group C:

Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

Easter Conference Group A:

Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

Eastern Conference Group B:

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

Eastern Conference Group C:

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

NBA In-Season tournament: Knockout rounds and playoff bracket explained

After teams participate in a round robin schedule and compete within their group, eight teams will advance to the knockouts. These single-elimination games will take place on Dec. 4 and 5, leading up to the semifinals on Dec. 7.

It's important to note that the semifinal matchups will take place on a neutral court, rather than giving one team advantage. Following the semifinals, the final two teams will compete on Dec. 9.

Teams who don't make it into the knockout rounds will be eliminated, and out of contention for the NBA Cup, the new trophy celebrating the winner. In addition, the NBA In-Season tournament will see a tournament MVP crowned as well.

While there has been some speculation from fans that the tournament could see players putting less than 100% effort, the format prevents that. With tournament games counting toward regular-season schedules, teams will have to put their best foot forward.

As Adam Silver explained last month to The Athletic, the idea for the NBA In-Season tournament has been in the works for some time:

“We think taking nothing away from the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the ultimate goal of winning a championship, that you can create another competition within the season that becomes meaningful. And there’s a recognition that new traditions are not built overnight.

“Just as the Play-In (Tournament) has had significant value, I think this Cup tournament will as well.”

When the tournament tips off, only time will tell how the reception is among fans, who have been skeptical up to this point.

