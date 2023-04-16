NBA Injury Report: LeBron James probable, Paul George out and more updates on Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis (April 16, 2023)

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James is probable in Game 1 for the LA Lakers versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. He has been dealing with right foot soreness since returning from a right foot injury in March.

Unless he suffers a setback, the 19x NBA All-Star should be available. James even played back-to-back games two weeks ago when the Lakers were pushing to grab an outright postseason berth.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA LeBron James (foot) probable for Sunday. LeBron James (foot) probable for Sunday.

LeBron James and his crew will head into the series as slight underdogs. However, they have found their best form since the trade deadline. They went 17-9 from early February to April, the second-best mark in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are hoping to quickly steal home-court advantage in the series behind a well-rested LeBron James.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will open their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns without Paul George. The NBA All-Star forward hasn’t played a game since spraining his right knee against the OKC Thunder on Mar. 21.

“Playoff P” has been practicing with the Clippers for nearly two weeks already and is positive that he will return before the series is over.

Game 2 on Tuesday will be Paul George’s next opportunity to re-join the LA Clippers’ roster.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Paul George (knee) has been ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. the Suns. Marcus Morris is off the injury report.



Kawhi Leonard and everyone else are unlisted and expected to play for the Clippers. Paul George (knee) has been ruled OUT for Game 1 vs. the Suns. Marcus Morris is off the injury report.Kawhi Leonard and everyone else are unlisted and expected to play for the Clippers.

Without one of the NBA’s best two-way players, Clippers coach Ty Lue could insert Nic Batum or Norman Powell into the starting lineup. The Clippers are only 12-14 this season without “PG-13”.

Against a stacked Phoenix Suns team that has Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, LA will need George back.

Rudy Gobert: Back spasms; Injured since: April 9, 2023

Rudy Gobert has been dealing with back spasms since the Minnesota Timberwolves' 113-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Apr. 9. He was also questionable on Friday when they beat the OKC Thunder 120-95 to clinch the eighth seed and final playoff spot in the west.

After the win against the Thunder, Gobert told the media that he was positive he would be able to play on Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner will play a crucial role in the Timberwolves’ attempt to pull off a stunning upset.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Rudy Gobert (back) questionable for Sunday. Rudy Gobert (back) questionable for Sunday.

The top-seeded Nuggets will be led by back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Gobert’s primary job in the series will be to contain “The Joker.”

Anthony Davis: Right foot stress injury; Injured since: January 25, 2023

Anthony Davis has been on the LA Lakers’ injury report since returning on Jan. 25 from a right foot stress injury. He continues to be on that list as probable for Game 1 on Sunday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane Lakers list Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Dennis Schroder as probable for tomorrow's game 1 against the Grizzlies Lakers list Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Dennis Schroder as probable for tomorrow's game 1 against the Grizzlies

The Lakers haven’t played since Apr. 11 when they dispatched the Minnesota Timberwolves to punch a ticket into the NBA playoffs. He is expected to be on the court against the favored second-seeded Grizzlies.

