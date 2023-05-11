NBA Injury Update: Anthony Davis gets hit in the head, exits the game

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis exited in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Davis was hit in the head by an inadvertent forearm shot from Kevon Looney with around seven minutes left in the game.

The play happened when D'Angelo Russell drove to the basket and made a layup. Davis tried to box out Looney, who accidentally hit the Lakers big man on the side of his head. He stayed on their side of the floor on the next play before he was taken out of the game.

A trainer continued to look at Davis on the bench and was later escorted to the tunnel after a few minutes. TNT's Chris Haynes revealed that Davis is being monitored for a possible concussion and was apparently in a wheelchair heading into the locker room.

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave an update on Anthony Davis during his postgame news conference. Ham checked in on Davis following their 121-107 loss on Wednesday. He revealed that Davis seems to be doing much better now compared to earlier when he had to be on a wheelchair due to extreme dizziness.

"He took a shot to the head," Ham said. "I just checked in on him. He seems to be doing really good already. That's where he's at and the status of it right now."

Since it's a head injury for Davis, it could mean that he could enter the league's concussion protocol. If Ham's update is true, there's possibility for Davis to return just in time for Game 6. However, the Lakers star is expected to be evaluated tonight and on the next couple of days.

LA Lakers need Anthony Davis if they want to eliminate defending champions

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will need to have Anthony Davis in Game 6 if they want to eliminate the Golden State Warriors. Davis has been vital to the Lakers' success against the defending champions this season. If he plays great, it almost guarantees a win for the Lakers.

While Davis' prognosis looked bleak after getting hit in the head and needing a wheelchair to reach the locker room, there's more positive news for the Lakers. Chris Haynes of TNT has reported that Davis might have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

The Lakers will have 48 hours to evaluate Davis, who could play a huge role in Game 6. The Warriors are going to be very aggressive as all the pressure to close out the series is on the home team. Game 6 is scheduled on Friday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

