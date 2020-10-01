NBA Injury Update: Bam Adebayo suffers shoulder strain against LA Lakers, Goran Dragic "likely done" for Miami Heat

The first game of the 2020 NBA Finals is officially in the books with the LA Lakers taking care of business against the Miami Heat. Things don't look too promising for Miami who've suffered critical blows on the fitness front. The likes of Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo left the match-up early and the NBA injury update concerning the two players isn't entirely promising.

Both Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic have been critical to the success of the Miami Heat in the playoffs. Dragic leads the team in scoring in the playoffs while Adebayo played a crucial role in leading the Heat past the Boston Celtics.

NBA Injury Update: Bam Adebayo's negative X-ray results gives Miami Heat hope

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo has had issues with his left shoulder against the Boston Celtics as well. Although he recovered from the same, a few bad bumps in the NBA Finals opener against LA Lakers seem to have reaggravated that issue. He has been sidelined with a shoulder strain for the time being but the X-ray results returned negative.

#MIAvsLAL INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left shoulder strain) will not return to tonight's game vs the Lakers. X-rays returned negative. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Adebayo tried playing through the pain but eventually had to go back to the Miami Heat locker room following which he did not return.

NBA Injury Update: Goran Dragic foot injury could rule him out against LA Lakers

Goran Dragic attacks the basket

The Miami Heat needed Goran Dragic to be at his best against the LA Lakers to have a chance at winning the series. Unfortunately for the Slovenian, he suffered a non-contact injury in his left foot in the first half which forced him to limp off the court. Although there aren't confirmed updates from the team, Chris Haynes reported that it may be a plantar tear.

Advertisement

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic suffered a plantar tear and will be re-evaluated, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 1, 2020

If it's indeed true, then Dragic could be looking at a recovery time of two to three months and will not be returning against LA Lakers.

I’m hearing Dragic is likely done for the series.



Working to 100% confirm but not looking good from what I’m told. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) October 1, 2020

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler was also seen limping from time to time against LA Lakers after rolling his ankle awkwardly. However, he did mention during the post-match interview that he'll be fine for the next game so that's positive news for Miami Heat fans.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA News Update - Adam Silver reveals when next season will start, expects fans to be allowed into games