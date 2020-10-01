NBA News Update: Adam Silver reveals when next season will start, expects fans to be allowed into games

The 2020 NBA Finals between LA Lakers and Miami Heat is officially underway. Like always, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver held a press conference prior to the beginning of the series and spoke on a bunch of topics. Several NBA news updates have predicted when the next season will start and Silver had some information about the same. He also discussed the idea of fans being allowed into games.

With the draft pending and the official trade window yet to commence, there's been a lot of chatter with respect to when the next season will begin. A few dates have also been pushed around here and there. Adam Silver issued some clarity on the situation.

"The earliest we would start at this point is Christmas...Christmas the earliest, more likely January," Adam Silver said.

Adam Silver added that even with January it would mean that the training camps began three weeks prior and the NBA needs to give players – especially those who stayed for an extended duration in the bubble – some rest. So that and other factors will have to be taken under consideration.

NBA News Update: Adam Silver reveals if fans will be allowed next season

Adam Silver is hopeful that fans will be allowed back into the arenas in some form although there won't be full capacity crowds.

"I am hopeful that based on what we're learning, based on protocols, based on testing, we will be able to have games with fans next season prior to full distribution of a vaccine," Adam Silver opined.

Obviously for fans to be allowed into the arenas, games would have to take place in the markets of the respective NBA franchise and not in another bubble. Silver addressed the same.

"I'm hoping, ideally, that we do not return to a bubble environment," he said.

Adam Silver, however, did warn that a bubble was still a possibility.

