NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Dwight Howard recalls conversation with Kobe Bryant, Draft prospect wants to be the next Bam Adebayo

The last few years haven't been the greatest for Dwight Howard. He's had severe back issues and jumped from one team to another. Even when he joined the LA Lakers last summer, every other NBA news update highlighted how he could cause trouble in the locker room. Howard was overcome all of that and made it back to the NBA Finals, however, one memory from his last trip still lingers.

LakerNation thank you. 4 more I truly appreciate all of your support. pic.twitter.com/LJgNrga6BO — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) September 27, 2020

NBA News Update: Dwight Howard recalls conversation with Kobe Bryant after reaching the Finals with LA Lakers

Dwight Howard first made it to the NBA Finals back in 2009 with the Orlando Magic. Up against him were Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers who went on to win the NBA Championship.

Kobe Bryant

Howard appeared on ESPN's The Jump and reflected on a conversation he had with the late Bryant after the series against LA Lakers. He said:

"I just go back to the conversation that I had with him after I went to the Finals [in 2009]. We talked for about 30-45 minutes. I was in China. Somebody got me his number and we had a really great conversation and that was one of the best conversations I had with him and I'll always cherish that."

The LA Lakers have already dedicated this postseason to Kobe Bryant and would love to honor his legacy by bringing the NBA Championship back to LA.

NBA News Update: Onyeka Okongwu wants to replicate Bam Adebayo

Onyeka Okongwu

USC's Onyeka Okongwu is amongst the best forwards in the upcoming NBA Draft. He's a consensus top 10 pick. Standing at 6'9, Okongwu is a great defender and offensive rebounder with decent passing skills. His skill set bears resemblance to that of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

Onyeka Okongwu is so good. Very similair to Bam Adebayo in his size and game.pic.twitter.com/tgvMVlQmGM — Robel (Sub Me In Coach) (@robeltussin) January 8, 2020

Okongwu himself wants to live up to that comparison. Speaking to HoopsHype, he said the following.

"I hear it all of the time, man, but Bam Adebayo is terrific. He is the kind of player that I hope I can become....We are both athletic. We are both strong. He is a great decision-maker and a playmaker for his position. I want to get better at passing the ball throughout the course of my career, too."

While Onyeka Okongwu prepares for the draft that'll take place on November 18th, Bam Adebayo will be facing the LA Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

