NBA injury update- Chris Paul exits Game 3 with an apparent injury

Chris Paul exited Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns versus Denver Nuggets series with 4:32 left in the third quarter. "CP3" seemed to have injured his left groin while battling for a rebound against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Paul played 25 minutes and had eight points, six assists and five rebounds. The Phoenix Suns had a 59-55 lead when the "Point God" was led to the locker room.
Losing Paul will hurt the Suns. He is their best playmaker and the leader of the team. "CP3" may be a little old now, but his absence will be a big factor in Game 2 and the series.
Phoenix Suns fans will not be happy with this update, per Tim McMahon:
"Chris Paul (left groin tightness) will not return, per Suns."
Chris Paul has a long history of postseason injuries
The potential groin injury will be one of several Chris Paul has had in the playoffs.