Create

NBA injury update- Chris Paul exits Game 3 with an apparent injury

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 02, 2023 03:56 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game One
Chris Paul has been taken to the locker room in the third quarter of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets for a potential groin injury.

Chris Paul exited Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns versus Denver Nuggets series with 4:32 left in the third quarter. "CP3" seemed to have injured his left groin while battling for a rebound against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Paul played 25 minutes and had eight points, six assists and five rebounds. The Phoenix Suns had a 59-55 lead when the "Point God" was led to the locker room.

Chris Paul is headed to the locker room with an apparent injury https://t.co/WDXvM289TF

Losing Paul will hurt the Suns. He is their best playmaker and the leader of the team. "CP3" may be a little old now, but his absence will be a big factor in Game 2 and the series.

chris paul grabbing at his groin after this play here https://t.co/pgytRjqaES

Phoenix Suns fans will not be happy with this update, per Tim McMahon:

"Chris Paul (left groin tightness) will not return, per Suns."
Chris Paul (left groin tightness) will not return, per Suns.

Chris Paul has a long history of postseason injuries

The potential groin injury will be one of several Chris Paul has had in the playoffs.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...