Even though some of the Boston Celtics fans weren't too pleased with the departure of Gordon Hayward, one can't deny the fact that the franchise still have a very talented core. However, ahead of the start of training camp, Boston Celtics have been dealt a major blow. The latest NBA Injury Update has revealed that Kemba Walker will miss the first few weeks of 2020-21 season.

Boston Celtics GM, Danny Ainge also spoke today on Gordon Hayward's trade and what the franchise is planning to do with a historic trade exception that they received through that deal.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker’s game availability will be updated in first week of January. He is expected to resume on-court activities early this month, after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee and a strengthening program to prepare for the upcoming season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 1, 2020

NBA Injury Update: Boston Celtics Kemba Walker Could Miss Up to a Month, Surgery Not Required

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Six

Boston Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker will not be ready for the start of the 2020-21 NBA Season, according to team president, Danny Ainge. Walker fought through knee issues for most of last season, playing in only 56 games, and struggling in the playoffs.

While the injury is not serious enough to require surgery, the Boston Celtics had planned for an NBA start date of January, scheduling Walker's rehab accordingly.

Kemba Walker was a big free agent splash for the Boston Celtics in 2019. The 4x All-Star put up a 20.4 / 3.9 / 4.8 line last season, helping the franchise reach the conference finals for the third time in four years, where they ultimately fell short against Miami Heat in six games.

Despite the shortened season, Ainge seems confident with the depth they have at the position, naming off Marcus Smart, recently signed Jeff Teague, and rookie Payton Pritchard as players whose roles will expand in Kemba Walkers absence.

Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge to Hold Trade Player Exception for Trade Deadline, 2021 Offseason

Advertisement

Boston Celtics Introduce Kemba Walker

While talking on the Toucher and Rich show, Ainge made it clear that he does not feel the need to use the recently acquired trade player exception (TPE), despite the injury to Kemba Walker. Speaking on the TPE, Ainge said,

We're not going to go do anything right now. … Let’s see how this season goes, where we are. We’ll have the ability to improve our team at the trade deadline, and next offseason if not.

Ainge and Co. stayed busy in the shortened offseason, bringing in veterans Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague, while drafting three new rookies to add to the fold in Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Desmond Bane. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are healthy, and should be enough to keep the Celtics steady throughout Walker's absence.

The $27.9M trade exception that Boston has created is the largest in league history. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 29, 2020

Advertisement

If Ainge decides that a move is necessary, waiting until the trade deadline is in his best interest, when the bottom tier of the NBA realizes that the playoffs are out of question and are looking to unload their stars and/or expiring contracts. The Celtics have longed for a solid defensive center to pair with their young core, and while Tristan Thompson may be the answer, players like Myles Turner and Clint Capela could also be seen as good fits come deadline day.

ALSO READ: Miami Heat will pivot towards acquiring Bradley Beal if Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a supermax with the Milwaukee Bucks